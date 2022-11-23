Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"

click to enlarge ACP Pro

<a href="https://acppro.bandcamp.com/track/atomic-trinity">Atomic Trinity by ACP PRO</a>

ACP Pro, one of Central Florida’s best synthwave acts, has just re-emerged with new song “Atomic Trinity.” It’s the first release since the former duo became a solo project for Vlad Opreanu, and it bodes very well for this new chapter.While ACP Pro has always walked on the darker side of synth music, “Atomic Trinity” is by far the most menacing work of their oeuvre. ACP Pro’s beat-powered engine continues its roll here, riding a sleek, muscular stomp that could rock an industrial nightclub. But the air on this track is single-mindedly foreboding and its intentions are bad. It’s a total creeper of a song that’s like John Carpenter’s idea of a dance-floor banger.The accompanying video for “Atomic Trinity” up on YouTube is an ominous sequence oozing with 1980s cinematic flair, and it’s testament to Opreanu’s ability to extend ACP Pro’s concept and aesthetic into the visual realm. “Atomic Trinity” now streams everywhere but is available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.