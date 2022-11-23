ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"
ACP Pro

ACP Pro, one of Central Florida’s best synthwave acts, has just re-emerged with new song “Atomic Trinity.” It’s the first release since the former duo became a solo project for Vlad Opreanu, and it bodes very well for this new chapter.

While ACP Pro has always walked on the darker side of synth music, “Atomic Trinity” is by far the most menacing work of their oeuvre. ACP Pro’s beat-powered engine continues its roll here, riding a sleek, muscular stomp that could rock an industrial nightclub. But the air on this track is single-mindedly foreboding and its intentions are bad. It’s a total creeper of a song that’s like John Carpenter’s idea of a dance-floor banger.


The accompanying video for “Atomic Trinity” up on YouTube is an ominous sequence oozing with 1980s cinematic flair, and it’s testament to Opreanu’s ability to extend ACP Pro’s concept and aesthetic into the visual realm. “Atomic Trinity” now streams everywhere but is available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

They Might Be Giants announce 2023 Orlando show as part of 'Flood' spotlight tour

By Matthew Moyer

They Might Be Giants return to Orlando

Guitarist Roosevelt Collier throws a Thanksgiving Getdown at Orlando's Will's Pub

By Bao Le-Huu

Roosevelt Collier will soundtrack your Thanksgiving night

HR of Bad Brains brings his current outfit, Human Rights, to Florida Wednesday

By Shelton Hull

HR and Human Rights play West End Trading Co. in Sanford on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Orlando punks 430 Steps break through with metallized new album 'Lights Out'

By Bao Le-Huu

430 Steps

Also in Music

Check out Hannah Stokes, Meggy Kay and other on-the-rise Orlando musicians at Bynx for a free show Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stoke plays Bynx

Cabo Boing, Dot Com Bubble, Food Corps and more are through being cool when they play Orlando next week

By Matthew Moyer

Cabo Boing

Florida expats SWIMM play a one-off hometown show in Orlando this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

SWIMM play a homecoming show

W.A.S.P. celebrates 40 years of shock, schlock and anthemic power-metal at Orlando's Plaza Live

By Jason Ferguson

Blackie Lawless brings W.A.S.P. to Orlando as part of anniversary tour
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us