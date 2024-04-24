BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Experimental music and film collide at Winter Park's Dining Room this week

Joshua Rogers, Derek Dunn, Kate Shults, Jonas Van den Bossche and more.

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 2:33 pm

click to enlarge Derek Dunn (pictured here at The Dining Room) returns there this week - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Derek Dunn (pictured here at The Dining Room) returns there this week
As a designated bastion of experimental performance, live magic happens frequently at the Dining Room. Even so, this multimedia showcase promises to be particularly special and sensory as it presents experimental music and film in dynamic, real- time conversation with one other.

The lineup’s sonic half includes noted avant-garde musicians Derek Dunn, Jonas Van den Bossche and Austin Ashe. The video artists are Broken Machine Films’ Joshua Rogers and UCF film lecturers Kate Shults and Jimmy Schaus (also half of Malverde).

Each artist from one discipline will be paired with an artist from the other in three interactive sets. Expect an evening of audiovisual alchemy. And, reminder: The Dining Room is in a private family home, so be extra respectful.

7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, The Dining Room.

Event Details
Joshua Rogers, Derek Dunn, Kate Shults, Jonas Van den Bossche, Jimmy Schaus, Austin Ashe

Thu., April 25, 7 p.m.

The Dining Room 2902 Ambergate Road, Winter Park Winter Park Area

The Dining Room

2902 Ambergate Road, Winter Park Winter Park Area


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
April 24, 2024

