Experimental music and film collide at Winter Park's Dining Room this week

The lineup’s sonic half includes noted avant-garde musicians Derek Dunn, Jonas Van den Bossche and Austin Ashe. The video artists are Broken Machine Films’ Joshua Rogers and UCF film lecturers Kate Shults and Jimmy Schaus (also half of Malverde).
Each artist from one discipline will be paired with an artist from the other in three interactive sets. Expect an evening of audiovisual alchemy. And, reminder: The Dining Room is in a private family home, so be extra respectful.
7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, The Dining Room.
