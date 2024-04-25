BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

All-star Orlando band the New Eagles flock to Stardust Video to play some tunes this week

Featuring members of TV Dinner, The Pauses, Flashlights, Crit, Watch Me Disappear and more.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge THe New Eagles flock to Stardust Video this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
THe New Eagles flock to Stardust Video this week
Has hell frozen over yet again? This might not be The Eagles most of the world is familiar with, but this particular flock of musicians gathering up is nearly as surprising.

The New Eagles might be "new" but the band is full of very familiar local faces from TV Dinner, Jr. Meowzer, Flashlights, Clairmel, The Pauses, Bombshell, Don’s Ex-Girlfriend, Ash County Sluggers, Watch Me Disappear, Crit, Polar, Commonplace and more.

The musicians will be kicking up their heels and covering a bag full of 1980s and ’90s punk, alternative and art rock including numbers by Lemonheads, Pixies, Jawbreaker andThe Clash.

The New Eagles play Stardust Video and Coffee on Thursday, April 25. The band play two sets, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The show is free.

Event Details
New Eagles

New Eagles

Thu., April 25, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee

Matthew Moyer

