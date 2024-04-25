All-star Orlando band the New Eagles flock to Stardust Video to play some tunes this week

The New Eagles might be "new" but the band is full of very familiar local faces from TV Dinner, Jr. Meowzer, Flashlights, Clairmel, The Pauses, Bombshell, Don’s Ex-Girlfriend, Ash County Sluggers, Watch Me Disappear, Crit, Polar, Commonplace and more.
The musicians will be kicking up their heels and covering a bag full of 1980s and ’90s punk, alternative and art rock including numbers by Lemonheads, Pixies, Jawbreaker andThe Clash.
The New Eagles play Stardust Video and Coffee on Thursday, April 25. The band play two sets, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The show is free.
Event Details
Location Details
