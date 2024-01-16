Orlando pop-punk heroes Meet Me at the Altar kick off tour with homecoming show at the Abbey

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Local heroes Meet Me at the Altar kick off their tour here in Orlando this week

Location Details The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola 407-704-6261 22 events 119 articles

Local pop-punk heroes Meet Me at the Altar are kicking off their 2024 tour with a hometown show in the City Beautiful.Guitarist Téa Campbell, drummer Ada Juarez and vocalist Edith Victoria played their first ever show back in 2017 at the inimitable Uncle Lou’s because, as Campbell shared with, “That was the only venue that would take us!”Since history was made in that wonderfully worn space, the trio has steadily made strides toward world domination: releasing their first full-length: snagging headlines inand theand performing their television debut onNothing has ever come easy for this band, but through relentless work and incredible talent, MMATA has not only solidified their place in pop-punk’s present and future, but this trio of Gen Z women of color have inspired young girls across the world to carve out their rightful space in the scene too.