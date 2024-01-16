Orlando pop-punk heroes Meet Me at the Altar kick off tour with homecoming show at the Abbey

Guitarist Téa Campbell, drummer Ada Juarez and vocalist Edith Victoria played their first ever show back in 2017 at the inimitable Uncle Lou’s because, as Campbell shared with Orlando Weekly, “That was the only venue that would take us!”
Since history was made in that wonderfully worn space, the trio has steadily made strides toward world domination: releasing their first full-length: snagging headlines in Teen Vogue, Billboard, Rolling Stone and the New York Times; and performing their television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Nothing has ever come easy for this band, but through relentless work and incredible talent, MMATA has not only solidified their place in pop-punk’s present and future, but this trio of Gen Z women of color have inspired young girls across the world to carve out their rightful space in the scene too.
