Orlando pop-punk heroes Meet Me at the Altar kick off tour with homecoming show at the Abbey

From Uncle Lou's to the Abbey in a whirlwind few years

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 3:04 pm

click to enlarge Local heroes Meet Me at the Altar kick off their tour here in Orlando this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Local heroes Meet Me at the Altar kick off their tour here in Orlando this week
Local pop-punk heroes Meet Me at the Altar are kicking off their 2024 tour with a hometown show in the City Beautiful.

Guitarist Téa Campbell, drummer Ada Juarez and vocalist Edith Victoria played their first ever show back in 2017 at the inimitable Uncle Lou’s because, as Campbell shared with Orlando Weekly, “That was the only venue that would take us!”

Since history was made in that wonderfully worn space, the trio has steadily made strides toward world domination: releasing their first full-length: snagging headlines in Teen Vogue, Billboard, Rolling Stone and the New York Times; and performing their television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Nothing has ever come easy for this band, but through relentless work and incredible talent, MMATA has not only solidified their place in pop-punk’s present and future, but this trio of Gen Z women of color have inspired young girls across the world to carve out their rightful space in the scene too.

Event Details
Meet Me at the Altar, Honey Revenge, John Harvie, Elliot Lee

Meet Me at the Altar, Honey Revenge, John Harvie, Elliot Lee

Fri., Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

22 events 119 articles

