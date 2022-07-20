VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 4:00 am

Few figures are as emblematic of Orlando culture as Swamburger. Whether it’s as a rapper, producer, promoter, label boss, visual artist, mentor, booster or just genuine true believer, his force has tirelessly propelled the city’s creative scene ever since he moved here over two decades ago. There’s simply no one else like him.

Unfortunately, he’s moving to Seattle to pursue Mugs and Pockets, his new project with Scarlet Monk. As sad as that is — and it very much is for anyone who’s been in this city’s hip-hop or indie communities in the past quarter-century — I think it’s necessary to honor anyone who’s made an essential contribution to Orlando’s musical legacy. In Swam’s case, it’s with nothing but infinite respect for all he’s done in and for our scene that I send this legend off.

If you feel the same, you’ve got two final opportunities this weekend to let the man feel the love in person: a listening party for Mugs and Pockets’ debut album at Iron Cow (6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23) and the official release party at Park Ave CDs (2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 24). After that, he’s off.

Event Details
Swamburger Going-Away Party

Swamburger Going-Away Party

Thu., July 21

CityArts 39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets


This one’s for Swamburger. All fists up for you, homie. Your spot in Orlando history is certified. Keep shining like only you can.

[email protected]

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

