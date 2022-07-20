Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

Few figures are as emblematic of Orlando culture as. Whether it’s as a rapper, producer, promoter, label boss, visual artist, mentor, booster or just genuine true believer, his force has tirelessly propelled the city’s creative scene ever since he moved here over two decades ago. There’s simply no one else like him.Unfortunately, he’s moving to Seattle to pursue, his new project with. As sad as that is — and it very much is for anyone who’s been in this city’s hip-hop or indie communities in the past quarter-century — I think it’s necessary to honor anyone who’s made an essential contribution to Orlando’s musical legacy. In Swam’s case, it’s with nothing but infinite respect for all he’s done in and for our scene that I send this legend off.If you feel the same, you’ve got two final opportunities this weekend to let the man feel the love in person: a listening party for Mugs and Pockets’ debut album at Iron Cow () and the official release party at Park Ave CDs (). After that, he’s off.This one’s for Swamburger. All fists up for you, homie. Your spot in Orlando history is certified. Keep shining like only you can.

