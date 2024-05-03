BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Ivanhoe Vibes concert series showcases Orlando musicians and neighborhood businesses through June

Hannah Stokes, Adam Moreno and more figure in to the neighborhood tunes.

By on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge Hannah Stokes plays the Mennello as part of Ivanhoe Vibes - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Hannah Stokes plays the Mennello as part of Ivanhoe Vibes
Watch out, Music in Mills — Ivanhoe Village has its own concert series going on all over the neighborhood.

Here's the current rundown of Ivanhoe Vibes concerts:

Friday, May 3
Tyler Crane at Gnarly Barley at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 8
Griffin Sinclair at The Pinery at 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
TBA at Eyre Home at 4 p.m.
Monday, May 27
Adam Moreno at Hammered Lamb at noon
Friday, May 31
Hannah Stokes at Mennello Museum of American Art at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
TBA at GB’s Bottle Shop

Additionally, there will also be local live music featured at Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe during the week of May 20, and at the Hideaway Bar on the week of June 17.

“This initiative not only invigorates our small businesses, who have been hit hard with construction related impacts, but also serves as a platform for talented local performers, creating a win-win scenario for our neighborhood," said Allex Englett, Ivanhoe Village Executive Director, in a press statement.

Ivanhoe Vibes runs through June 17. More information can be found through Ivanhoe Village.

Matthew Moyer

