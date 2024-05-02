BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

New Orlando restaurants to try this weekend: Thai street food, AYCE sushi, 'Orlando's only authentic German restaurant' downtown

Plus macarons in the Packing District, Cloudhop Bakeshop in SoDo and more.

By on Thu, May 2, 2024 at 10:35 am

Daily More Thai and Milk Tea is open on Westwood Boulevard near SeaWorld and OCCC.
image via the owner/Google
Daily More Thai and Milk Tea is open on Westwood Boulevard near SeaWorld and OCCC.

Schmankerl Stub'n, from the folks behind Dan's Bavarian Takeout, is being billed as "Orlando's only authentic German restaurant" and will serve scratch-made German classics and modern dishes beginning May 16 from its downtown space at 131 N. Orange Ave. ... Daily More, a new Thai street food concept offering everything from crispy shrimp donuts and pork chops with cheese to ube coconut pancakes and mango-yogurt chicken curry, has opened at 6141 Westwood Blvd. ...

Sushi Yama, offering all-you-can-eat sushi for $32.95 per person ($20.95 for lunch), has opened at 6748 Grand National Drive near South Kirkman Road ... Corazón by Baires, described as "an immersive journey into the heart of Argentina's globally inspired culinary heritage," will debut May 24 inside Mango's Tropical Café at 8126 International Drive. Corazón is a collaboration between Mango's and the soon-to-open Baires Grill, an Argentinian steakhouse slated to open on the ground floor of the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex on International Drive this fall, and will serve dinner Wednesdays through Sundays 5-10:30 p.m. ...

Cloudhop Bakeshop, offering gourmet cookies and cupcakes, will open in the last week of May at 1737 S. Orange Ave. next to Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in SoDo ... Voodoo Bayou has opened in the old Moonfish space at the Fountains Plaza at 7525 W. Sand Lake Road ...

Jeff's Bagel Run has opened a location in Celebration at 1587 Future Way. Jeff's also has locations in College Park, Ocoee and Oviedo and will open locations in Winter Park, O-Town West, Clermont and the Conroy-Kirkman area later this year ... Puerto Rican restaurant El Cilantrillo has opened a location in Kissimmee's Old Town. The 7,300-square-foot restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating for up to 450 guests.

La Maison Du Macaron, a commercial bakery operating out of a 5,800-square-foot space in the Packing District at 2405 W. Princeton St. is now accepting orders for the popular French confection and other French pastries. The bakery is run by award-winning pastry chef Olivier Saintemarie. Visit lmdmacaron.com ... The Drake is hosting a four-course Woodford Reserve Bourbon Tasting Tuesday, May 7, at 5 p.m. A bonus dessert course will also be offered, all for $50. Visit thedrakeorl.com for more.


Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
