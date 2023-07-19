2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Orlando Girls Rock Camp showcase makes some noise this weekend

The campers take the stage for their first shows in front of a paying audience

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019 - Photo by Jen Cray
Photo by Jen Cray
Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019

Orlando Girls Rock Camp, well, rocks.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to building self-esteem and leadership skills through music, OGRC every summer finds volunteers — mostly drawn from local bands — teaching girls and non-binary youth ages 8-17 how to play instruments, write songs, collaborate creatively and promote the results.

At the end of the weeklong intensive camp, the bands formed by the campers take the stage for their first show in front of a paying public — the first of many, one hopes. The camp may last a week, the show an afternoon, but the supportive mentoring and empowerment last a lifetime. Make some noise!

2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $10.

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
