Orlando Girls Rock Camp showcase makes some noise this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019

Orlando Girls Rock Camp, well, rocks.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to building self-esteem and leadership skills through music, OGRC every summer finds volunteers — mostly drawn from local bands — teaching girls and non-binary youth ages 8-17 how to play instruments, write songs, collaborate creatively and promote the results.

At the end of the weeklong intensive camp, the bands formed by the campers take the stage for their first show in front of a paying public — the first of many, one hopes. The camp may last a week, the show an afternoon, but the supportive mentoring and empowerment last a lifetime. Make some noise!

2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $10.