Orlando country radio station K92.3 throws All Star Jam featuring Old Dominion

Photo courtesy Old Dominion/Facebook Old Dominion headlines the K92 All Star Jam

Orlando radio station K92.3 FM is throwing their All Star Jam concert for a 28th year next week, and there are some big-name acts set to play.This year's All-Star Jam, happening next Monday, will feature Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block.The performers will perform a guitar-pull show, trading off songs and playing together.The 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam happens at Addition Financial Arena on Monday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster