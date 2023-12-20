Orlando concert calendar, Dec. 20-23: Last chance to see live music before Xmas

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Bullying the Jukebox 3: Ska Sux 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 51 events 701 articles

Candlelight: Holiday Special 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Location Details The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola 407-704-6261 22 events 118 articles

LeAnn Rimes 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.

Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 844-513-2014 33 events 95 articles

Nesto's Jazz Trio 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Location Details Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 30 events 70 articles

Void. Terror. Silence: A Goth and Darkwave Night 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-673-2712.

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712 31 events 44 articles

Thursday, Dec. 21

Milkman's Molotov, Face Fryer, Kick Veronica, Plurbal, Warm Fuck 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$10; 407-270-9104.



Location Details LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104 9 events 105 articles

Montra, Counter Attack, Caliber, Sky Navy, Heat Back 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$15; 407-673-2712.

Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash, Omni, Memory Well, MX 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; 407-623-3393.

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393 5 events 70 articles

Pop Punk Christmas: Blink 180-Deux, Sad Boi Singalong 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

A Solaria Solstice 6:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $39.50; 407-379-7881.

Location Details Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South 407-595-2713 3 events 77 articles

Friday, Dec. 22

A Christmas With Soul 3 & 7 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $60-$75.



Location Details Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 10 events 31 articles

Dueling Pianos Holiday Edition 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $10-$90.

Location Details Tuffy's Music Box 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford 42 events 10 articles

James Brown Holiday Get Down 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Jimmy Joslin's Birthday Bash 9 pm; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-704-3200.

Location Details The Hammered Lamb 1235 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central 407-704-3200 2 events 11 articles

The Smiths (Robert): The Cure Tribute Band, The Hvnz, DJ Hexorcist 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Sundown Sessions: Stonejack Ballers: 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2:30 & 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Location Details Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 89 events 303 articles

Saturday, Dec. 23

Bad Santa and The Angry Elves, JUNOSmile 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Circuit Church: Void Modular, Mechanical Mushroom, She Dreamed in Pixels 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

Location Details The Nook on Robinson 2432 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District 2 events 39 articles

Spoopgod, Gang Ghenghis Kong, Doc Knox, Mitar, Blaq Sheep, Daniel Waterz 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-270-9104.

Suzy Park Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.$8; 407-270-9104.