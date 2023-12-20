Orlando concert calendar, Dec. 20-23: Last chance to see live music before Xmas

Wednesday, Dec. 20
Bullying the Jukebox 3: Ska Sux 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Location Details
Candlelight: Holiday Special 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.
Location Details
LeAnn Rimes 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.
Location Details
Nesto's Jazz Trio 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Location Details
Void. Terror. Silence: A Goth and Darkwave Night 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-673-2712.
Location Details
Thursday, Dec. 21
Milkman's Molotov, Face Fryer, Kick Veronica, Plurbal, Warm Fuck 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$10; 407-270-9104.
Location Details
Montra, Counter Attack, Caliber, Sky Navy, Heat Back 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$15; 407-673-2712.
Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash, Omni, Memory Well, MX 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; 407-623-3393.
Location Details
Pop Punk Christmas: Blink 180-Deux, Sad Boi Singalong 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.
A Solaria Solstice 6:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $39.50; 407-379-7881.
Location Details
Friday, Dec. 22
A Christmas With Soul 3 & 7 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $60-$75.
Dueling Pianos Holiday Edition 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $10-$90.
Location Details
James Brown Holiday Get Down 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Jimmy Joslin's Birthday Bash 9 pm; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-704-3200.
Location Details
The Smiths (Robert): The Cure Tribute Band, The Hvnz, DJ Hexorcist 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.
Sundown Sessions: Stonejack Ballers: 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2:30 & 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.
Location Details
Saturday, Dec. 23
Bad Santa and The Angry Elves, JUNOSmile 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.
Circuit Church: Void Modular, Mechanical Mushroom, She Dreamed in Pixels 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.
Location Details
Spoopgod, Gang Ghenghis Kong, Doc Knox, Mitar, Blaq Sheep, Daniel Waterz 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-270-9104.
Suzy Park Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.$8; 407-270-9104.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed