Orlando concert calendar: Black Lips, Joey Fatone and AJ McLean, Erick the Architect, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

Live music around town, March 27 through April 2

By on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Black Lips - photo by Jen Cray/Orlando Weekly
photo by Jen Cray/Orlando Weekly
Black Lips

Wednesday, March 27:

Blue Bamboo Presents: Cigano Swing 7:30 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-636-9951.

Clozure, The Almas, Modern Mimes, Point Disarray, Caliber 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Homeboy Sandman, E-Turn 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

NoahFinnce 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Sean Holcomb 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Tyler Booth 6 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

Waterparks, Loveless, Pollyanna 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $39-$85; 407-934-2583.

Thursday, March 28:

Caleb Caudle, Van Plating 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

Faye Webster 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; SOLD OUT; 407-934-2583.

Laura Pausini 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $59.99; 844-513-2014.

Nik and Reema 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

UCF Night: The Flirt, Kicklighter, The Okult, Aerosol Falls, Post Purity, The Lucky Cats 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$15; 407-673-2712.

Photo courtesy Homeboy Sandman/Facebook

Friday, March 29:

Brent Cobb 9 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Cece Teneal 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.

Darling Dead, Scarecrow's Curse, Shadow Reborn, Trap Hill Collision 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.

Erick the Architect 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean: A Legendary Night 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $36.50-$96.50; 407-351-5483.

Midnight Tyrannosaurus 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 817-583-1136.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$173; 407-228-1220.

Steeln' Peaches: An Allman Brothers Revue 8 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., $25-$55; 407-321-8111.

Twin Tribes, Urban Heat, Dancing Plague 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

click to enlarge Otoboke Beaver - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Otoboke Beaver

Saturday, March 30:

Between You and Me, Young Culture, Homesafe 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $22; 407-704-6261.

Biscits 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $10-$20; 407-849-0471.

CRUX: Mother Juno (DJ set), Audromeda, Amaryllis, jas000n 8 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

For the Fallen Dreams, Elijah, Versus Me, Spirit Leaves, Until I Die 6:30 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $16; 407-673-2712.

Hail the Sun, Intervals 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$65; 407-934-2583.

Matroda 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$49.99; 817-583-1136.

NieR: Orchestra Concert 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 844-513-2014.

Otoboke Beaver, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, The Pauses 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $29; 407-648-8363.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$173; 407-228-1220.

Will Johns 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29.50.

click to enlarge Twin Tribes - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Twin Tribes

Sunday, March 31:

Al Stewart and the Empty Pockets 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$61; 407-228-1220.

Black Lips, Jacuzzi Boys 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Descendents, Circle Jerks, Adolescents 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35.25-$85.25; 407-934-2583.

Fluxe, Breathless, NOT, Dirty Rivals, Backstep 6:30 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-673-2712.

Oneus 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$204.50; 844-513-2014.

Monday, April 1:

Busta Rhymes 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $64.95-$124.95; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, April 2:

Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Joseph Jevanni and iNtensity 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Testament of Hate, With Paper Wings, Downpour, GasFL, Second Impact 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.



Kristin Howard

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

