Orlando, bow down before Florence + the Machine at Amway this Friday

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 4:00 am

Florence Welch and her Machine play Amway Friday
Florence Welch and her Machine play Amway Friday image courtesy Amway Center

The queen is coming. I repeat, the queen is coming. Florence and the Machine and their beaming cathartic melodies are coming to Orlando, just as Florence Welch floats down from the heavens in her whimsical and witchy garb every night on stage. At this point, the indie-baroque pop band is an institution and deserves all the flowers — flowers that Welch will then carefully place in her hair while belting out poignant lyrics over a calming harp track. Still, there's an electric energy to their music that often demands no less than a Lizzie McGuire-style "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" rump shake.

Go see this band live while you have the chance. It's what our (and Welch's) pop patron saint Stevie Nicks would have you do.

Event Details
Florence + the Machine, King Princess

Florence + the Machine, King Princess

Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$36.50-$116
