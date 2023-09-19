Nineties alternative faves Bush kicking off autumn U.S. tour in Orlando

‘Nowhere to Go but’ Orlando, clearly

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 1:45 pm

Bush play the Hard Rock Live - Photo courtesy Bush/Facebook
Photo courtesy Bush/Facebook
Bush play the Hard Rock Live
Alternative-rock lifers Bush have announced a monthlong tour of the United States set for later this year — and the first show is in Orlando.

The band's "Nowhere to Go but Everywhere" tour kicks off here in Orlando in mid-November, before then criss-crossing the country.  The Gavin Rossdale-led unit are touring behind an upcoming compilation album, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 out on Nov. 10.

Bush play the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire. Tickets are available starting Friday, Sept. 22, via Ticketmaster.

