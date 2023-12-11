Nicki Minaj brings her 'Pink Friday 2' tour to an Orlando arena next spring

'Pink Friday' comes to Orlando on a Friday (look it up!)

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 5:16 pm

Nicki Minaj is coming to Orlando in the spring
Photo courtesy Nicki Minaj/Facebook
Nicki Minaj is coming to Orlando in the spring
Nicki Minaj has just announced the dates for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," and included is an arena show in Orlando this spring.

Just a handful of days after the release of newest album Pink Friday 2, the rap (and multimedia, if we're being honest) superstar dropped a second bombshell in the form of a clutch of domestic and international tour dates happening next year.

Minaj kicks off her tour in early March in Oakland, California, before heading southeast and finally reaching Orlando later that same month — it's more than worth noting that this Orlando gig is the only Florida show of the whole trek, as of this writing.

“BARBZZZ!!,” Minaj said on an Instagram post announcing the tour. “It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!!”

Nikki Minaj plays the Amway Center on Friday, March 22, 2024. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, Dec. 15.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

