Nicki Minaj brings her 'Pink Friday 2' tour to an Orlando arena next spring

Just a handful of days after the release of newest album Pink Friday 2, the rap (and multimedia, if we're being honest) superstar dropped a second bombshell in the form of a clutch of domestic and international tour dates happening next year.
Minaj kicks off her tour in early March in Oakland, California, before heading southeast and finally reaching Orlando later that same month — it's more than worth noting that this Orlando gig is the only Florida show of the whole trek, as of this writing.
“BARBZZZ!!,” Minaj said on an Instagram post announcing the tour. “It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!!”
Nikki Minaj plays the Amway Center on Friday, March 22, 2024. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, Dec. 15.
Location Details
