Newski brings tuneful 1990s revivalism to Will's Pub

Photo courtesy Newski/Facebook Newski bring the 1990s (back) to Will's

Event Details NEWSKI Wed., May 3, 8 p.m. Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 Buy Tickets $15

1990s revivalism isn’t exactly rare these days, but the alt-rock commitment of Wisconsin’s Newski is on a plane of its own.His latest collaborative album,just released on April 7, is packed with a guest list of his idols including the likes of Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, Guster’s Ryan Miller, the Verve Pipe’s Brian Vander Ark and Red Wanting Blue’s Scott Terry.Though the star cameos are noteworthy and fun, Newski’s hook-filled songs can stand on their own merits.Opening are local indie-rock bands Trash Cinema and Kyle & The 8-Minute Miles.