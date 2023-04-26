Newski brings tuneful 1990s revivalism to Will's Pub

His latest collaborative album, Friend Rock, just released on April 7, is packed with a guest list of his idols including the likes of Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, Guster’s Ryan Miller, the Verve Pipe’s Brian Vander Ark and Red Wanting Blue’s Scott Terry.
Though the star cameos are noteworthy and fun, Newski’s hook-filled songs can stand on their own merits.
Opening are local indie-rock bands Trash Cinema and Kyle & The 8-Minute Miles.
8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Will’s Pub, $15.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter