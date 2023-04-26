Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Newski brings tuneful 1990s revivalism to Will's Pub

Opening are local indie-rock bands Trash Cinema and Kyle & The 8-Minute Miles

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 10:45 am

Newski bring the 1990s (back) to Will's - Photo courtesy Newski/Facebook
Photo courtesy Newski/Facebook
Newski bring the 1990s (back) to Will's
1990s revivalism isn’t exactly rare these days, but the alt-rock commitment of Wisconsin’s Newski is on a plane of its own.

His latest collaborative album, Friend Rock, just released on April 7, is packed with a guest list of his idols including the likes of Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, Guster’s Ryan Miller, the Verve Pipe’s Brian Vander Ark and Red Wanting Blue’s Scott Terry.

Though the star cameos are noteworthy and fun, Newski’s hook-filled songs can stand on their own merits.

Opening are local indie-rock bands Trash Cinema and Kyle & The 8-Minute Miles.

8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Will’s Pub, $15.

Event Details
NEWSKI

NEWSKI

Wed., May 3, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15


