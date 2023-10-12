Nelly is coming to Mango's Tropical Cafe on I-Drive later in October

The Country Grammar and "Hot in Herre" hitmaker is coming to the City Beautiful to "party the night away" at Mango's in the company of local radio legend DJ Nasty as a one-off engagement.
And speaking of engagement (though not literally but metaphorically), Nelly and Ashanti confirmed they were back together again last month — which gives us actual hope that love conquers all.
Nelly headlines and hosts at Mongo's Tropical Cafe on Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. Tickets are available through Mango's.
Location Details
