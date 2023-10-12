Nelly is coming to Mango's Tropical Cafe on I-Drive later in October

How hot, exactly, will it get in here?

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 5:47 pm

click to enlarge Nelly to play concert on I-Drive this month - Courtesy photoi
Courtesy photoi
Nelly to play concert on I-Drive this month
Southern rap legend Nelly is headed back to Orlando for an appearance — on I-Drive, no less!

The Country Grammar and "Hot in Herre" hitmaker is coming to the City Beautiful to "party the night away" at Mango's in the company of local radio legend DJ Nasty as a one-off engagement.

And speaking of engagement (though not literally but metaphorically), Nelly and Ashanti confirmed they were back together again last month — which gives us actual hope that love conquers all.

Nelly headlines and hosts at Mongo's Tropical Cafe on Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. Tickets are available through Mango's.

Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando

8126 International Drive, Orlando

407-673-4422

Matthew Moyer

