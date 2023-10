Nelly is coming to Mango's Tropical Cafe on I-Drive later in October

click to enlarge Courtesy photoi Nelly to play concert on I-Drive this month

Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando 8126 International Drive, Orlando

Southern rap legend Nelly is headed back to Orlando for an appearance — on I-Drive, no less!Theand "Hot in Herre" hitmaker is coming to the City Beautiful to "party the night away" at Mango's in the company of local radio legend DJ Nasty as a one-off engagement.And speaking of engagement (though not literally but metaphorically), Nelly and Ashanti confirmed they were back together again last month — which gives us actual hope that love conquers all.Nelly headlines and hosts at Mongo's Tropical Cafe on Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. Tickets are available through Mango's