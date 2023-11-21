Myke Towers winds down his U.S. tour in Orlando on Saturday

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 1:25 pm

Myke Towers comes to the Amway Center Saturday - Photo courtesy Myke Towers/Facebook
Puerto Rican urbano rap artist Myke Towers is here to show that you only live once — or la vida es una. (it’s the tour’s handle, y’see). Towers is bringing his Latin-rap fusion to the Amway Center on Saturday.

Orlando will be one of two Florida stops on the “La Vida Es Una Tour,” with the second and final being in Miami on Nov. 26. Towers, born Michael Torres, first found fame on SoundCloud, where he posted the freestyles that he first debuted in the underground rap scene in Puerto Rico.

He is best known for crossover hits like “La Curiosidad” and “Pareja Del Año.” Throughout 2023, Towers has released more than a dozen singles, along with his latest album, yup, LA VIDA ES UNA. His singular spin on reggaeton has been compared to the vibrant and chart-busting sounds of Bad Bunny, Jhayco and Anuel AA — all of whom he has collaborated with on songs like “Estamos Arriba” with Bad Bunny and “Súbelo” with Anuel AA.

Listen to Myke Towers’ multicultural melodies live and in-person and you might just discover new meaning in the shopworn Generation Z motto YOLO.

8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $44-$220.

Event Details
Myke Towers

Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Amway Center

800-745-3000

77 events 295 articles

