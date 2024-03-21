Music Fest ORL brings a wealth of hip-hop and R+B talent to Orlando

Taking place outdoors at the Orlando Amphitheater — don’t sleep on this venue

By on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 3:21 pm

Trick Daddy plays Orlando as part of Music Fest ORL - Photo courtesy Trick Daddy/Facebook
Photo courtesy Trick Daddy/Facebook
Trick Daddy plays Orlando as part of Music Fest ORL
Despite its decidedly bare-bones name, the minimalist moniker of Music Fest ORL conceals a top-shelf roster of hip-hop and R&B heavyweights.

How about the likes of Keith Sweat, Trick Daddy, Trina, Levelle, Sunshine Anderson, Naomi Joy, Carmen Harrell, Tyesha Williams and Tank, just for starters? Taking place outdoors at the Orlando Amphitheater — don’t sleep on this venue — and, barring unforeseen rain, this should be a perfectly soundtracked way to while away a weekend.

If you need that extra helping of kicks, Tricky Daddy is hosting the official afterparty at XPerience on Colonial Drive later that same evening.

1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Orlando Amphitheater.

Event Details
Music Fest: Keith Sweat, Tank, Trick Daddy, Trina, Lloyd, Levelle, Sunshine Anderson, Naomi Joy, Carmen Harrell, Du Demp, DJ Andre Mack, DJ Stormy, DJ 305, Tyesha Williams

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$37.50-$400
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


