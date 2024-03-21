Music Fest ORL brings a wealth of hip-hop and R+B talent to Orlando

How about the likes of Keith Sweat, Trick Daddy, Trina, Levelle, Sunshine Anderson, Naomi Joy, Carmen Harrell, Tyesha Williams and Tank, just for starters? Taking place outdoors at the Orlando Amphitheater — don’t sleep on this venue — and, barring unforeseen rain, this should be a perfectly soundtracked way to while away a weekend.
If you need that extra helping of kicks, Tricky Daddy is hosting the official afterparty at XPerience on Colonial Drive later that same evening.
1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Orlando Amphitheater.
