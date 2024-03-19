Miami's Palomino Blond are back on an Orlando stage this week

0 Miles Per Hour, Midhouse and Wells play on the night too

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 11:37 am

Palomino Blond are already back on an Orlando stage - Photo courtesy Palomino Blond/Facebook
Photo courtesy Palomino Blond/Facebook
Palomino Blond are already back on an Orlando stage
Miami’s Palomino Blond are one of the most hotly touted Florida bands to rise in recent years. Believe the hype.

If you don’t take my word for it, then at least listen to Iggy Pop, who’s gone on record to proclaim them one of the best from his native Miami. Blending indie rock, grunge and shoegaze, their sound is the best 1990s revival cocktail that could only have come from the 2020s.

Opening are emergent Orlando indie-rock bands 0 Miles Per Hour, Midhouse and the debuting Wells.

8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, Will’s Pub.

Event Details
Palomino Blond, 0 Miles Per Hour, Midhouse, Wells

Thu., March 21, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12-$17
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
