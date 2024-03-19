Miami's Palomino Blond are back on an Orlando stage this week

If you don’t take my word for it, then at least listen to Iggy Pop, who’s gone on record to proclaim them one of the best from his native Miami. Blending indie rock, grunge and shoegaze, their sound is the best 1990s revival cocktail that could only have come from the 2020s.
Opening are emergent Orlando indie-rock bands 0 Miles Per Hour, Midhouse and the debuting Wells.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, Will’s Pub.
Event Details
Location Details
