Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela sling Spanish guitar virtuosity in Orlando this week

For nearly a quarter-century now, they’ve been slinging Spanish guitar virtuosity with the fireworks of heavy metal in a brilliant collision of soul and style. As stirring as it is on record, though, live is where it truly stuns. Come be dazzled by one of the most instrumentally dynamic and charismatic duos alive.
Opening the night is Okan, a femme-forward, Juno Award-winning progressive Afro-Cuban group.
7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, The Plaza Live.
Event Details
Location Details
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed