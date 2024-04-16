BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela sling Spanish guitar virtuosity in Orlando this week

'A brilliant collision of soul and style'

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 5:27 pm

Rodrigo y Gabriela return to Orlando this week - Photo courtesy Rodrigo y Gabriela/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rodrigo y Gabriela/Facebook
Rodrigo y Gabriela return to Orlando this week
Even when rocking it acoustically as they’ve done for most of their storied career, acclaimed Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are always pure electricity on stage. Their flamenco-nuevo stylings take traditional guitar technique and mainline it with hot young blood and forward sensibilities.

For nearly a quarter-century now, they’ve been slinging Spanish guitar virtuosity with the fireworks of heavy metal in a brilliant collision of soul and style. As stirring as it is on record, though, live is where it truly stuns. Come be dazzled by one of the most instrumentally dynamic and charismatic duos alive.

Opening the night is Okan, a femme-forward, Juno Award-winning progressive Afro-Cuban group.

7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, The Plaza Live.

Event Details
Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Thu., April 18, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets


Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
