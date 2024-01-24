MadSoul Festival returns to Orlando in March with headliners Muna, Melanie Faye, Justin Jones and more

Orlando's U.S. Rep Maxwell Frost — who started the event with friends Niyah Lowell & Chris Murie — is brining back the fest to Loch Haven Park later this year.
The just-released lineup for the March MadSoul fest includes headliners Muna, Melanie Faye, Kaelin Ellis, Maddy Barker, Venture Motel, I Met a Yeti and Palomino Blond.
The day will also feature speeches from progressive-leaning politicians and activists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Anna Eskamani, President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO Sara Nelson and Brandon Wolfe.
A percentage of proceeds from the event go to organization like the Florida Access Network, Zebra Coalition, Equal Ground and Orlando's Stand With Abortion Now.
“MadSoul is about bringing together our Orlando neighbors and beyond to enjoy and celebrate the music, art, and struggles that unite us all and make our community the place it is,” Maxwell Frost wrote in a statement. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to come together to listen to some incredible artists, hear from some amazing leaders doing the work to fight for a future for our country, and to support local artists and businesses.”
MadSoul happens Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at Loch Haven Park Tickets are on sale through MadSoul's website.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed