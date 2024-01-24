MadSoul Festival returns to Orlando in March with headliners Muna, Melanie Faye, Justin Jones and more

The Maxwell Frost-driven fest aims to merge music and activism

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 5:13 pm

Muna will headline the returning MadSoul festival in March
Photo courtesy Muma/Facebook
Muna will headline the returning MadSoul festival in March
The MadSoul Festival returns to Orlando this spring, with an ambitious brief of merging music and progressive political advocacy.

Orlando's U.S. Rep Maxwell Frost — who started the event with friends Niyah Lowell & Chris Murie — is brining back the fest to Loch Haven Park later this year.

The just-released lineup for the March MadSoul fest includes headliners Muna, Melanie Faye, Kaelin Ellis, Maddy Barker, Venture Motel, I Met a Yeti and Palomino Blond.

The day will also feature speeches from progressive-leaning politicians and activists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Anna Eskamani, President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO Sara Nelson and Brandon Wolfe.

A percentage of proceeds from the event go to organization like the Florida Access Network, Zebra Coalition, Equal Ground and Orlando's Stand With Abortion Now.

“MadSoul is about bringing together our Orlando neighbors and beyond to enjoy and celebrate the music, art, and struggles that unite us all and make our community the place it is,” Maxwell Frost wrote in a statement. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to come together to listen to some incredible artists, hear from some amazing leaders doing the work to fight for a future for our country, and to support local artists and businesses.”

MadSoul happens Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at Loch Haven Park Tickets are on sale through MadSoul's website.

Event Details
Mad Soul Festival

Mad Soul Festival

Sat., March 2

Location Details

Loch Haven Park

777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

407-246-2283

1 event 69 articles

