DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah and more headline Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras Celebration

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Celebration is letting the good times roll with live performances from artists spanning almost every genre and generation. If your favorite artist isn’t on the lineup, your mom’s is.This year’s Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval happens Feb. 3 through April 7. The celebration features a special menu with over 60 items, a New Orleans-inspired parade, and a whole lotta beads and live music.Universal Orlando announced Thursday the musical lineup, which includes chart-toppers such as Grammy award-winner DJ Khaled, soul icon Queen Latifah and five-time Latin Grammy award-winner Luis Fonsi. Attendees can dance like they’re at the disco with KC and the Sunshine Band or like they’re at emo night with The All-American Rejects.Walker HayesThe All-American RejectsElle KingKC and the Sunshine BandBare Naked LadiesDJ KhaledAva MaxQueen LatifahLuis FonsiZeddThe concerts will take place after the parade, which will have six new floats with themes inspired by the elements. Concerts are free with paid park admission.