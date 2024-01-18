DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah and more headline Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras Celebration

click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Celebration is letting the good times roll with live performances from artists spanning almost every genre and generation. If your favorite artist isn’t on the lineup, your mom’s is.
This year’s Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval happens Feb. 3 through April 7. The celebration features a special menu with over 60 items, a New Orleans-inspired parade, and a whole lotta beads and live music.
Universal Orlando announced Thursday the musical lineup, which includes chart-toppers such as Grammy award-winner DJ Khaled, soul icon Queen Latifah and five-time Latin Grammy award-winner Luis Fonsi. Attendees can dance like they’re at the disco with KC and the Sunshine Band or like they’re at emo night with The All-American Rejects.
Feb. 3
Walker Hayes
Feb. 10
The All-American Rejects
Feb. 17
Elle King
Feb. 18
KC and the Sunshine Band
Feb. 24
Bare Naked Ladies
March 2
DJ Khaled
March 9
Ava Max
March 10
Queen Latifah
March 16
Luis Fonsi
March 17
Zedd
The concerts will take place after the parade, which will have six new floats with themes inspired by the elements. Concerts are free with paid park admission.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed