DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah and more headline Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras Celebration

Nothing beads this lineup

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 1:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah and more headline Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras Celebration
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Celebration is letting the good times roll with live performances from artists spanning almost every genre and generation. If your favorite artist isn’t on the lineup, your mom’s is.

This year’s Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval happens Feb. 3 through April 7. The celebration features a special menu with over 60 items, a New Orleans-inspired parade, and a whole lotta beads and live music.

Universal Orlando announced Thursday the musical lineup, which includes chart-toppers such as Grammy award-winner DJ Khaled, soul icon Queen Latifah and five-time Latin Grammy award-winner Luis Fonsi. Attendees can dance like they’re at the disco with KC and the Sunshine Band or like they’re at emo night with The All-American Rejects.

Feb. 3
Walker Hayes

Feb. 10
The All-American Rejects

Feb. 17
Elle King

Feb. 18
KC and the Sunshine Band

Feb. 24
Bare Naked Ladies

March 2
DJ Khaled

March 9
Ava Max

March 10
Queen Latifah

March 16
Luis Fonsi

March 17
Zedd

The concerts will take place after the parade, which will have six new floats with themes inspired by the elements. Concerts are free with paid park admission.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Hard-rock supergroup Mr. Big brings farewell tour to Orlando this weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Mr. Big brings 'The Big Finish' to Orlando

Alina Jacobs and Noa Jacques headline an evening of experimental sound at Winter Park's Dining Room

By Bao Le-Huu

Alina Jacobs and Noa Jacques return to Orlando this week

The Shrek Rave is back in Orlando for another round of cosplay and dancing this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Shrek Rave is back in Orlando for another go

Also in Music

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night

Orlando artist Healboi Bedside releases outer-limits hip-hop album 'Serene Exile'

By Bao Le-Huu

Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile'

Industrial agitator JG Thirlwell premieres new classical works with Orlando's Alterity Chamber Orchestra

By Matthew Moyer

JG Thirlwell in a rare moment of repose
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us