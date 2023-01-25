Local Music Merch Swap brings together Orlando music past and present at Stardust on Friday

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge Tierney Tough plays the Local Music Merch Swap on Friday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Tierney Tough plays the Local Music Merch Swap on Friday

As part of us coming into our own as a city, Orlando has recently dug into and celebrated its own oft-overlooked history. Thankfully, that movement’s also been gaining momentum in the Orlando music scene.

Few happenings will manifest that spirit more than the third annual Local Music Merch Swap organized by Orlando Music History, the excellent and active Facebook group run by Michael Lothrop, a deep veteran of the Orlando music community and longtime champion of local culture (and occasional OW photographer).

A congregation of native music heads bringing their stashes of old local band merch to swap and share, the affair will be part bazaar, part living history museum and a prime opportunity to grow your own local music collection.

In addition to the merch swap — which is free and open to all — there will also be a ticketed showcase of notable homegrown musicians Mike Dunn, Tierney Tough, Tanner Jones and Chase Bauduin.

(8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Stardust Video & Coffee; swap is free, concert is $10-$12)

Event Details
3rd Annual Local Music Merch Swap

3rd Annual Local Music Merch Swap

Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

free-$12

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
