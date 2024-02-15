Lin-Manuel Miranda added to lineup of MadSoul Festival happening at Orlando's Loch Haven Park in March

Miranda joins an eclectic lineup of performers and speakers for the day that includes Muna, Melanie Faye, Kaelin Ellis, Maddy Barker, Venture Motel, I Met a Yeti, Palomino Blond, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Anna Eskamani and Brandon Wolf.
Miranda will be introduced by a local student choir before giving a speech on the dual importance of civic engagement and music and the arts in his life.
Orlando's U.S. Rep Maxwell Frost — who started the event with friends Niyah Lowell and Chris Murie — has resurrected MadSoul for a day that mixes music and progressive politics at Loch Haven Park.
“Lin-Manuel’s own story is a testament to the beauty that can happen when people combine the arts with activism, which is at the heart of what MadSoul is all about. I can’t wait for the people of Central Florida to hear from him in person.," said Frost in a press statement.
MadSoul happens Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at Loch Haven Park. Tickets are on sale through MadSoul's website.
