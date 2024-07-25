Hip-hop innovator Missy Elliott takes the stage in Orlando as part of first-ever headlining tour

In 2001, Elliott made her name with the seminal album Miss E ... So Addictive, featuring singles like “Get Ur Freak On” and “One Minute Man.” “Get Ur Freak On” won multiple awards, including a Grammy and ASCAP awards for Rhythm and Soul and Pop Music.
She repeated the Grammy feat in 2003 with her single “Scream a.k.a. Itchin’.” She appeared in the 2015 Super Bowl with Katy Perry, which landed her the Innovator Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, and last year Elliot became the first woman rap artist to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Experience this rap and pop icon with your own eyes Tuesday.
How has it taken this long for Elliott to headline an arena?? Let’s make up for lost time.
7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Kia Center, $35-$275.
