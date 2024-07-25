Hip-hop innovator Missy Elliott takes the stage in Orlando as part of first-ever headlining tour

Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland take the stage too

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 1:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Missy Elliott brings her first headlining tour to Orlandoi - Photo by Derek Blanks
Photo by Derek Blanks
Missy Elliott brings her first headlining tour to Orlandoi
R&B icon Missy Elliott will be in Orlando for her first-ever headlining tour on Tuesday at the Kia Center. Elliott’s “Out of This World: The Experience Tour” brings out all of her unforgettable earworm beats and rhymes, augmented by the support of musical friends and creative family Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

In 2001, Elliott made her name with the seminal album Miss E ... So Addictive, featuring singles like “Get Ur Freak On” and “One Minute Man.” “Get Ur Freak On” won multiple awards, including a Grammy and ASCAP awards for Rhythm and Soul and Pop Music.

She repeated the Grammy feat in 2003 with her single “Scream a.k.a. Itchin’.” She appeared in the 2015 Super Bowl with Katy Perry, which landed her the Innovator Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, and last year Elliot became the first woman rap artist to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Experience this rap and pop icon with your own eyes Tuesday.

How has it taken this long for Elliott to headline an arena?? Let’s make up for lost time.

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Kia Center, $35-$275.

Event Details
Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland

Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland

Tue., July 30, 6 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Punk in the Park announces more big names to Orlando Amphitheater show including The Bronx, Casualties and Guttermouth

By Matthew Moyer

Punk in the Park

Industrial dance rampagers Nitzer Ebb wants Orlando to 'Join in the Chant' come November

By Matthew Moyer

Nitzer Ebb play Orlando in November

Los Angeles band The Marías bring eclectic genre-hopping sounds to Hard Rock Live

By Bao Le-Huu

The Marias play Orlando this week

Familiar Orlando roots rockabilly faces Skinny McGee + The Handshakes release debut album

By Bao Le-Huu

Skinny McGee & the Handshakes.release a new album

Familiar Orlando roots rockabilly faces Skinny McGee + The Handshakes release debut album

By Bao Le-Huu

Skinny McGee & the Handshakes.release a new album

Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By Thomas Crone

Mastodon stomps into Orlando

Review: Zach Bryan turned the Kia Center into a ‘Great American Bar’ dream

By Gabby Macogay

Zach Bryan captivated in Orlando

Central Florida's Virginity release 'Bad Jazz,' maybe their best record yet

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Viriginity release new record 'Bad Jazz'
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us