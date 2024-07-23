Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 4:00 am

Mastodon stomps into Orlando
Mastodon stomps into Orlando Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg

At a time when so many of their contemporaries have downsized their ambitions for keeping things unpredictable and fresh, the four core members of Mastodon continue to showcase a band that's in no way approaching a midlife creative crisis. On tour this summer with Kerry King of Slayer fame and Lamb of God, Mastodon will play a couple of months' worth of shows that'll highlight new(ish) as well as material. It'll be a catalog-diving summer, before an expected return to the studio. And it's coming to Orlando Amphitheater Wednesday.

The band's ability to create and hone a singular style is built on personal and musical kinships, made possible by spending two decades in rooms together.

Now 24 years into their career, Mastodon — Troy Sanders (bass/vocals), Brent Hinds (lead guitar/vocals), Bill Kelliher (rhythm guitar/backing vocals) and Brann Dailor (drums/vocals), along with touring member João Nogueira (keyboards/synthesizers) — have a catalog rich and varied enough that fans come out for shows with or without a new album to support. In 2024, the group are not hitting the road with new music to sell, per se; that said, there are some new tracks, according to Dailor, that are near to fighting shape. But mostly, they'll pull from their entire recorded output of eight studio albums.

Dailor adds that depending on the other bands on a tour, Mastodon can push a more progressive metal vibe, or if it's a heavier touring lineup, the band may opt for more pedal-to-the-metal material. It's a feel thing and Dailor says that "with a vast catalog, there're a lot of different styles and versions we can put forward."

Dailor says that though there will be new material, the group are fully focused on bringing fans a "particularly heavy tour" in 2024. And Mastodon can highlight tracks that are especially brutal or highly-technical (or, of course, both).

Mastodon isn't a group that uses soundchecks to workshop new songs, preferring for the various songwriting members of the group to bring sketches to rehearsal sessions. So any new songs probably won't get developed much on tour. Still, Dailor is looking forward to that process.

"I am excited to start really honing in on some new stuff," the amiable Dailor says. "It's an exciting time period for us. It's imperative for us to let time pass and be inspired by different things along the way to help shape the new album. If that all happens too soon, then it's not as genuine."

Mastodon's last album, the double LP Hushed and Grim, was widely hailed as one of the finest metal albums of 2021. In an example of the praise, Rolling Stone magazine deemed it the second-best metal album of that year, writing that "Mastodon's last few albums sounded like dispatches from a mid-career comfort zone. Having streamlined their maximal prog-metal on 2011's The Hunter, they made only minor tweaks to that radio-ready formula up through 2017's Emperor of Sand. But Hushed and Grim makes bold new demands on the listener, and rewards them handsomely."

The group's fans have been up to the challenges extended to them by such diverse and intricate material.

Over the years, Mastodon has grown from club-sized shows and van trips to the full accouterments of a big time, rock & roll machine, existing in a world of tour buses and theaters.

Dailor is honest in saying that he and the group are constantly looking for ways to bring "better" if not "bigger" elements to the live experience, while also not spending every dollar that they make on the road. That said, the foursome have seen their live sets enhanced by all sorts of technical enhancements over time, including lighting elements that have only gotten more sophisticated and eye-popping.

For a group that grew from humble underground beginnings in 2000 and cemented the current lineup in 2001, all of this is heady stuff. Shows in big theaters and small stadiums; Grammy nominations; detailed dissections of their songs by famed YouTubers like the ubiquitous Rick Beato; "making of" album documentaries; even a pair of guest slots on the HBO hit Game of Thrones, in which the group played Wildlings, thanks to a fan amongst the program's showrunners.

"It's just a heavy metal band, not that we haven't worked hard," the drummer says, allowing that "there've been many moments in this charmed life that Mastodon has allowed me to enjoy. Thank you, Mastodon! So many 'pinch me' moments, whether it's the Grammys or things of that nature, where it almost feels like you shouldn't be there. Pretty amazing."

And they're pals at the end of the day ... or on tour, as it may be — good pals.

"I want the best for the guys in my band," Dailor says. "I want all amazing things to happen for them in their personal lives and in any other music projects they may have. Like Brent's solo project, or any of the other things that he does. I want him to do great at it. Same for Bill and same with Troy. I think that attitude makes for happy, healthy relationships."

Event Details
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence

Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence

Wed., July 24, 6 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$53-$269
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


