Central Florida's Virginity release 'Bad Jazz,' maybe their best record yet

The issue of an album being one-note is where I part company from many fellow critics and serious music heads. In my calculus, being one-note is only a problem if that note’s bad. Central Florida band Virginity, it seems, understand this primal truth.Following up on their well-received 2021 album,, Virginity have come out more even-handed and even stronger with brand-new release. While they’ve long described themselves as a “rock band just trying to be Superdrag,” this is the album where Virginity have pulled it together to finally validate that, and it’s a jackpot for those who like their melodies as big as their guitars.Indeed,is the sound of Virginity fully and gloriously indulging their Superdrag jones. Like those 1990s indie-rock heroes, this album throws the throttle wide open with a beaming blend of beefy guitars and huge power-pop hooks. Across 11 sturdy hits, this collection is remarkably surefooted and consistent, riding a sweet spot that keeps the spirits high and the rock booming.You want an odyssey? Enjoy your prog opera, nerd. But if you wanna roll down the windows and crank it up, thenis your record. Ain’t no ballads or filler in here — just big, bright jams that kick right out the gate and don’t let off the pedal until it’s done. Yes,is the perfect summer rocker, and it’s Virginity’s best record yet.Bad Jazz is streaming everywhere, and sits atop TLU's Spotify playlist. The album’s also available on limited-edition colored vinyl through Orlando’s Smartpunk Records. Moreover, it’s getting a special pressing by esteemed tastemaker label Rough Trade, for which the band will be flying up to New York City for a signing and performance at Rough Trade’s flagship store at Rockefeller Center.Here at home, Virginity’s upcoming album release show is at Will’s Pub (), where they’ll perform alongside Rickolus, Debt Neglector, The 4Js and comedians Shaw Smith, Larry Fulford and Roger Staton.