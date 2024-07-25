Punk in the Park announces more big names to Orlando Amphitheater show including The Bronx, Casualties and Guttermouth

Teenage Bottlerocket, Against All Authority, Slaughterhouse and more all added

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge Punk in the Park - Photo courtesy The Bronx/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy The Bronx/Bandcamp
Punk in the Park
Late-summer Orlando music fest Punk in the Park has announced new additions to the lineup — with legends and up-and-comers alike now set to join in the takeover of the Orlando Amphitheater and Fairgrounds.

The Bronx, Casualties, Teenage Bottlerocket, Guttermouth, Against All Authority, Slaughterhouse, 430 Steps and Suck Brick Kid will now be joining the likes of Alkaline Trio, The Vandals and T.S.O.L. And don't forget about the craft beer on showcase.

Punk in the Park happens Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Orlando Amphitheater. Tickets are available through the fest's website.

Event Details
Punk In The Park American Road Trip: Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L. and more

Punk In The Park American Road Trip: Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L. and more

Sat., Sept. 14

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West Orlando

Buy Tickets

$59-$149
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


Matthew Moyer

