Venerable indie band turned TikTok stars Hot Freaks play Orlando's Social

One such example is Minneapolis indie-pop band Hot Freaks, who were rescued from retirement when their decade-old single “Puppy Princess” went viral on TikTok. Now, their irresistible and infectious melodies are finally getting the spot- light they deserved in the first place.
Sharing the bill are excellent Santa Barbara band Dante Elephante, whose breezy, buttery blend of indie, pop and soul produces the kind of jams that make everything just glide.
6 p.m. Friday, July 26, The Social, $18.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed