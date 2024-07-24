Venerable indie band turned TikTok stars Hot Freaks play Orlando's Social

Dante Elephante is the touring opener

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 11:35 am

Hot Freaks get freaky in Orlnado
Courtesy photo
Hot Freaks get freaky in Orlnado
At this point, the internet can be blamed for just about all that’s wrong with modern life. Once in a while, though, its dark magic does result in a crumb of virtuous justice, however incidental.

One such example is Minneapolis indie-pop band Hot Freaks, who were rescued from retirement when their decade-old single “Puppy Princess” went viral on TikTok. Now, their irresistible and infectious melodies are finally getting the spot- light they deserved in the first place.

Sharing the bill are excellent Santa Barbara band Dante Elephante, whose breezy, buttery blend of indie, pop and soul produces the kind of jams that make everything just glide.

6 p.m. Friday, July 26, The Social, $18.
Hot Freaks, Dante Elephante

Hot Freaks, Dante Elephante

Fri., July 26, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

foundation-presents.com

The Social

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
