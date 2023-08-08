Latin pop duo Jesse and Joy headline Orlando’s House of Blues Wednesday

Photo courresy Jesse & Joy/Facebook Jesse & Joy

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Orlando? The dynamic Mexican-American singer-songwriter duo Jesse & Joy are bringing their summer tour to town Wednesday.Known for chart-toppers like “Dueles” and “¡Corre!,” Joy’s unique voice combined with Jesse’s formidable musical chops promises an unforgettable experience for ballad-loving souls. Their latest album,, showcases the duo’s ability to craft beautiful and relatable stories through heartfelt melodies.With only 13 shows lined up, this is a can’t-miss proposition for fans in the City Beautiful … and if you needed more incentive, special guest singer Francisca Valenzuela joins them on the road.