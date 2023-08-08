Latin pop duo Jesse and Joy headline Orlando’s House of Blues Wednesday

Known for chart-toppers like “Dueles” and “¡Corre!,” Joy’s unique voice combined with Jesse’s formidable musical chops promises an unforgettable experience for ballad-loving souls. Their latest album, Aire, showcases the duo’s ability to craft beautiful and relatable stories through heartfelt melodies.
With only 13 shows lined up, this is a can’t-miss proposition for fans in the City Beautiful … and if you needed more incentive, special guest singer Francisca Valenzuela joins them on the road.
7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, House of Blues Orlando, houseofblues.com, $49-$99.
