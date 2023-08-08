Latin pop duo Jesse and Joy headline Orlando’s House of Blues Wednesday

No ‘Clichés’ here! Just hit after hit

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 1:14 pm

Jesse & Joy - Photo courresy Jesse & Joy/Facebook
Photo courresy Jesse & Joy/Facebook
Jesse & Joy
Estan listos, Orlando? The dynamic Mexican-American singer-songwriter duo Jesse & Joy are bringing their summer tour to town Wednesday.

Known for chart-toppers like “Dueles” and “¡Corre!,” Joy’s unique voice combined with Jesse’s formidable musical chops promises an unforgettable experience for ballad-loving souls. Their latest album, Aire, showcases the duo’s ability to craft beautiful and relatable stories through heartfelt melodies.

With only 13 shows lined up, this is a can’t-miss proposition for fans in the City Beautiful … and if you needed more incentive, special guest singer Francisca Valenzuela joins them on the road.

7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, House of Blues Orlando, houseofblues.com, $49-$99.
Event Details
Jesse and Joy

Jesse and Joy

Wed., Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$49-$99
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

55 events 168 articles


