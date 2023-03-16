Last Monkee standing Micky Dolenz will play the hits and ‘Headquarters’ in Orlando

Photo courtesy Micky Dolenz/Facebook
Micky Dolenz returns to Orlando in April
Micky Dolenz, the final member of the Monkees still with us, is coming to Orlando to pay tribute to the music he is indelibly associated with. And despite the show's April 1 date, this is no April Fools' prank.
Dolenz plays Orlando as part of a tour celebrating the outlier Monkees album Headquarters
, the one where the band finally got full creative control and got (a li'l) weird. Dolenz was last in Orlando with fellow Monkee Mike Nesmith on a Monkees Farewell Tour
. Nesmith passed away at the end of 2021.
"It is weird … gotta be honest … being the last man standing," said Dolenz during a recent Rolling Stone interview
.
Micky Dolenz plays the Monkees
on Saturday, April 1, at the Plaza Live. Tickets are available now through Axs
.
