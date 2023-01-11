Lamplight Shivers' frontman John Lee Wyatt plays a solo show in Orlando on Saturday

[
Photo courtesy John Lee Wyatt/Facebook
John Lee Wyatt plays Will's Pub on Saturday
Foremost, this night will be a single release for John Lee Wyatt of indie-folk act the Lamplight Shivers.
But top to bottom, it’s a notable bill loaded with credentialed locals, from the deep Americana heart of Patrick Hagerman to the rootsy soul of Beartoe to the urbane pop sounds of former Leisure Chief leader Derek Engstrom
.
(8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Will’s Pub, $10)