Lamplight Shivers' frontman John Lee Wyatt plays a solo show in Orlando on Saturday

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:00 am

John Lee Wyatt plays Will's Pub on Saturday - Photo courtesy John Lee Wyatt/Facebook
Photo courtesy John Lee Wyatt/Facebook
John Lee Wyatt plays Will's Pub on Saturday

Foremost, this night will be a single release for John Lee Wyatt of indie-folk act the Lamplight Shivers.

But top to bottom, it’s a notable bill loaded with credentialed locals, from the deep Americana heart of Patrick Hagerman to the rootsy soul of Beartoe to the urbane pop sounds of former Leisure Chief leader Derek Engstrom.

(8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Will’s Pub, $10)

Event Details
John Lee Wyatt, Patrick Hagerman, Beartoe, Derek Engstrom

John Lee Wyatt, Patrick Hagerman, Beartoe, Derek Engstrom

Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Love and Laughter’ brings R+B stars Dru Hill and Silk to Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena

By Matthew Moyer

Silk are coming to Orlando as part of the Love and Laughter package tour

Winter Park venue the Conduit officially opens this weekend with a busy (and loud) slate of shows

By Matthew Moyer

Goatwhore are sure to give Conduit a baptism of fire.

HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest

Cheap Trick want you to want (to see) them at Orlando's Hard Rock Live this spring

By Gabby Macogay

Cheap Trick play Orlando in March

Also in Music

Orlando musician Ms. Meka Nism is trying on a multiplicity of new roles this year

By Matthew Moyer

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Ms. Meka Nism

Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

By Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse will be dropping new singles over the next few months

Winter Park venue the Conduit officially opens this weekend with a busy (and loud) slate of shows

By Matthew Moyer

Goatwhore are sure to give Conduit a baptism of fire.

The Undie Awards: Honoring the biggest Orlando music happenings in 2022

By Bao Le-Huu

Snotnoze Saleem took the Undie Award for best hip-hop debut
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us