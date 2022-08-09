Joyner Lucas brings his ADHD tour to Orlando for exclusive Florida date in September

Photo curtesy Joyner Lucas/Facebook
Joyner Lucas
Listen up! Hip-hop starJoyner Lucas is bringing his ADHD tour to Orlando next month and the platinum-selling, Grammy nominated artist is only making one Florida stop — right here in Orlando.
Lucas' ADHD U.S tour
kicks off next month in Minneapolis and extends through October, with touring support from Symba.
Lucas, recently dubbed the 'Master P'
of a new generation of rappers by peer Bobby Shmurda, hasn't just called his tour and most recent album ADHD
as a cutesy tagline. Lucas has been very upfront about living with ADHD.
"All my life, I’ve been an underdog and underestimated because of my ADHD," Lucas told an interviewer
from the Grammys. "Instead of the condition being a weakness, I made ADHD into my strength and channeled my creativity into music. ADHD helps breed creativity and it’s allowed me to tap into my talent to create every song and visual."
Joyner Lucas headlines the Beacham
on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.