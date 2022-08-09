VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Joyner Lucas brings his ADHD tour to Orlando for exclusive Florida date in September

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 1:52 pm

Joyner Lucas - Photo curtesy Joyner Lucas/Facebook
Photo curtesy Joyner Lucas/Facebook
Joyner Lucas

Listen up! Hip-hop starJoyner Lucas is bringing his ADHD tour to Orlando next month  and the platinum-selling, Grammy nominated  artist is only making one Florida stop — right here in Orlando.

Lucas' ADHD U.S tour kicks off next month in Minneapolis and extends through October, with touring support from Symba.

Lucas, recently dubbed the 'Master P' of a new generation of rappers by peer Bobby Shmurda, hasn't just called his tour and most recent album ADHD as a cutesy tagline. Lucas has been very upfront about living with ADHD.

"All my life, I’ve been an underdog and underestimated because of my ADHD," Lucas told an interviewer from the Grammys. "Instead of the condition being a weakness, I made ADHD into my strength and channeled my creativity into music. ADHD helps breed creativity and it’s allowed me to tap into my talent to create every song and visual."

Joyner Lucas headlines the Beacham on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets.



