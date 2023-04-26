Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

It’ll be ‘Panic’ at the disco when Spike Hellis, Mother Juno and Body Shop play Iron Cow

A bold showcase of Panic Underground’s iconic subterranean spirit

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Spike Hellis play Iron Cow Friday - Photo courtesy Spike Hellis/Facebook
Photo courtesy Spike Hellis/Facebook
Spike Hellis play Iron Cow Friday
Nothing in Orlando embodies the striking style of the 1980s like Panic Underground, and the promoters' latest show will be an especially bold showcase of that iconic subterranean spirit.

L.A. duo Spike Hellis are a bright young act who mine the sleeker synth side of electronic body music with their dark and sinewy dance sound.

Orlando’s own arty fringe will be represented by openers Mother Juno and Body Shop (see them now before they decamp to Chicago).

DJs NM and Key Tone will keep the action nonstop with deep cuts.

9 p.m. Friday, April 28, Iron Cow, $15.
Event Details
Spike Hellis, Mother Juno, Body Shop

Fri., April 28

Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets


