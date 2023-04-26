It’ll be ‘Panic’ at the disco when Spike Hellis, Mother Juno and Body Shop play Iron Cow

L.A. duo Spike Hellis are a bright young act who mine the sleeker synth side of electronic body music with their dark and sinewy dance sound.
Orlando’s own arty fringe will be represented by openers Mother Juno and Body Shop (see them now before they decamp to Chicago).
DJs NM and Key Tone will keep the action nonstop with deep cuts.
9 p.m. Friday, April 28, Iron Cow, $15.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter