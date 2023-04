It’ll be ‘Panic’ at the disco when Spike Hellis, Mother Juno and Body Shop play Iron Cow

Photo courtesy Spike Hellis/Facebook Spike Hellis play Iron Cow Friday

Nothing in Orlando embodies the striking style of the 1980s like Panic Underground , and the promoters' latest show will be an especially bold showcase of that iconic subterranean spirit.L.A. duo Spike Hellis are a bright young act who mine the sleeker synth side of electronic body music with their dark and sinewy dance sound.Orlando’s own arty fringe will be represented by openers Mother Juno and Body Shop (see them now before they decamp to Chicago).DJs NM and Key Tone will keep the action nonstop with deep cuts.