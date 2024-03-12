Indie-folk musician Noah Gundersen brings quiet majesty to the Social on Friday

Yes, he plays indie-folk

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 12:16 pm

click to enlarge Noah Gundersen returns to Orlando this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Noah Gundersen returns to Orlando this week
It can be easy to overlook Noah Gundersen’s music. His indie folk is rendered in such soft, even strokes that it can slip by easily. But what often sounds innocuous on record is an entirely different experience live.

On stage, Gundersen’s Northwestern brand of singer-songwriter introspection unfurls with a quiet majesty that’s astonishingly robust. After seeing him weave his live spell in the Social back in 2015, I’ve never listened to his music the same way.

Those who spring for the meet-and-greet will also get a private pre-show acoustic performance with Q&A and swag.

6 p.m. Friday, March 15, The Social.
Event Details
Noah Gundersen

Noah Gundersen

Fri., March 15, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

The Social


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
March 6, 2024

