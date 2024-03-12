Indie-folk musician Noah Gundersen brings quiet majesty to the Social on Friday

On stage, Gundersen’s Northwestern brand of singer-songwriter introspection unfurls with a quiet majesty that’s astonishingly robust. After seeing him weave his live spell in the Social back in 2015, I’ve never listened to his music the same way.
Those who spring for the meet-and-greet will also get a private pre-show acoustic performance with Q&A and swag.
6 p.m. Friday, March 15, The Social.
