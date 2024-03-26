BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Incoming! Danish thrash vets Artillery bring anniversary tour to Winter Park's Conduit

Celebrate four decades of power chords and distortion pedals

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 1:16 pm

Danish thrash legends Artillery bring anniversary tour to Winter Park's Conduit - Photo by John Mortensson courtesy Artillery/Facebook
Photo by John Mortensson courtesy Artillery/Facebook
Danish thrash legends Artillery bring anniversary tour to Winter Park's Conduit
These Danish thrash true believers are celebrating 40 years of power chords and distortion pedals with, what else!, a U.S. tour.

With a (dark) princely two Florida dates — Tampa and Orlando — this is a rare chance to see an essential underground force. Don’t believe us? Jam the Terror Squad album and then apply ice to your neck because you have in fact injured yourself headbanging.

Vapor and Potential Threat open.

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, Conduit.
Event Details
Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat

Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat

Tue., April 2, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Matthew Moyer

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

