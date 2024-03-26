Incoming! Danish thrash vets Artillery bring anniversary tour to Winter Park's Conduit

With a (dark) princely two Florida dates — Tampa and Orlando — this is a rare chance to see an essential underground force. Don’t believe us? Jam the Terror Squad album and then apply ice to your neck because you have in fact injured yourself headbanging.
Vapor and Potential Threat open.
7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, Conduit.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed