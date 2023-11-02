Graham Nash brings a lifetime of 'Songs and Stories' to Orlando's Steinmetz Hall

Will the Dr. Phillips Center be a very, very, very fine house? All signs point to yes

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 1:19 pm

click to enlarge Graham Nash brings Songs and Stories to Steinmetz - Graham Nash photo by Ralf Louis
Graham Nash photo by Ralf Louis
Graham Nash brings Songs and Stories to Steinmetz
Similar to Depeche Mode (odd comparison, yes! But bear with us; also they played here recently so it fits, you hippies), the passing of David Crosby has left CSN without the C and Graham Nash without his telepathic harmony brother. But Nash is still with us, and has a rich catalog of songs which includes solo work and as well as songs from stints with The Hollies, CSN and CSNY — the whole caboodle of which was recently sold to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group — and, as it turns out, stories to tell.

This solo turn at Steinmetz — which should suit his still-pristine tenor incredibly well — is billed as “60 Years of Songs and Stories.” Considering Nash lived through the British Invasion, Woodstock, Altamont and the constant high drama that was CSNY … the story possibilities seem endless.

Event Details
Graham Nash

Graham Nash

Wed., Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$46-$350
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

40 events 11 articles

