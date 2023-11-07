France's Phoenix ready to land in Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

Effortless indie smarts and laser-cut melodic acumen

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 12:40 pm

Phoenix play House of Blues Sunday - Photo courtesy Phoenix/Facebook
Photo courtesy Phoenix/Facebook
Phoenix play House of Blues Sunday
With some of the most hook-heavy anthems of the 21st century so far, Phoenix have earned a spot alongside Daft Punk, M83 and Air as not just one of France’s greatest musical exports but one of the best pop bands of their generation, period.

Even without the conceptuality of those peers, Phoenix have parlayed effortless indie smarts and laser-cut melodic acumen into moments of sheer pop perfection.

Now, they return to Orlando behind last year’s Alpha Zulu, their best album in at least a dozen years. Their sterling smash hits alone would be enough live incentive, but their concerts always cram a dazzling, arena-scale show into a midsize venue.

Event Details
Phoenix

Phoenix

Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$47.50 -$125
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

40 events 173 articles

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
