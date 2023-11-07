France's Phoenix ready to land in Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

Photo courtesy Phoenix/Facebook Phoenix play House of Blues Sunday

With some of the most hook-heavy anthems of the 21st century so far, Phoenix have earned a spot alongside Daft Punk, M83 and Air as not just one of France’s greatest musical exports but one of the best pop bands of their generation, period.Even without the conceptuality of those peers, Phoenix have parlayed effortless indie smarts and laser-cut melodic acumen into moments of sheer pop perfection.Now, they return to Orlando behind last year’stheir best album in at least a dozen years. Their sterling smash hits alone would be enough live incentive, but their concerts always cram a dazzling, arena-scale show into a midsize venue.