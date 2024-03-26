Every day is Halloween when post-punk duo Twin Tribes play Orlando

Twin Tribes have a new album, Pendulums, that continues their catchy streak of minimalist gothic groovers made up of the tried-and-true: metronomic percussion, shards of icy guitar and synth, and Andrew Eldritch-style vocals. There’s some snobbery directed toward Twin Tribes from the snob-adjacent segment of the gothoverse, and maybe, just maybe, we were heading down that path, but their Halloween show changed all that.
Plus, the Texan duo are making gothic music less lily-white, and you know we’re into that. Plus, plus, “Fantasmas” is a stone-cold jam.
7 p.m. Friday, March 29, Conduit.
