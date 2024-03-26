BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Every day is Halloween when post-punk duo Twin Tribes play Orlando

Who's ready to get danceably dour?

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 12:40 pm

Post-punk stars Twin Tribes return to Orlando - Photo by @plaguepop courtesy Twin Tribes/Facebook
Photo by @plaguepop courtesy Twin Tribes/Facebook
Post-punk stars Twin Tribes return to Orlando
Last time Twin Tribes, the post-punk duo of Joel Niño Jr. and Luis Navarro, played Orlando was Halloween night (suitable!) in front of a sold-out and costumed crowd at the Abbey. It was madness. This time around the band are playing Conduit in the company of the equally heatseeking Urban Heat.

Twin Tribes have a new album, Pendulums, that continues their catchy streak of minimalist gothic groovers made up of the tried-and-true: metronomic percussion, shards of icy guitar and synth, and Andrew Eldritch-style vocals. There’s some snobbery directed toward Twin Tribes from the snob-adjacent segment of the gothoverse, and maybe, just maybe, we were heading down that path, but their Halloween show changed all that.

Plus, the Texan duo are making gothic music less lily-white, and you know we’re into that. Plus, plus, “Fantasmas” is a stone-cold jam.

7 p.m. Friday, March 29, Conduit.

Matthew Moyer

