Erstwhile Christian rapper NF brings ‘brutal honesty’ to Addition Financial Arena Friday

‘I started out in the Christian space but it’s not where I see myself today’

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge NF, né Nathan Feuerstein - photo by Jon Sweet
photo by Jon Sweet
NF, né Nathan Feuerstein
This platinum-selling Michigan rapper, unafraid to dig deep into past traumas ... no, not that one ... NF is bringing his “Hope” tour to Orlando Friday.

Though NF (né Nathan Feuerstein) came to fame in Christian music, the rapper says he is neither a worship artist nor a Christian rapper — “I started out in the Christian space,” he said in an interview this year, “but I didn’t really like it ... it’s not where I see myself today” — despite being signed to a Christian record label, and still counting many fans in that world.

Contradictions like this often make for great music, and NF’s shelf-full of Grammy noms, healthy sales and Billboard chart-toppers attest to this. The august NME music mag praises NF’s latest album, Hope, as the artist documenting “his ongoing mental health journey with brutal, utterly unbridled honesty.”
Event Details
NF

NF

Fri., July 28, 7 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets

$56-$66
Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

8 events 69 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sam Smith brings latest tour to Orlando’s Amway Center Wednesday night

By Sarah Castillo

Sam Smith brings latest tour to Orlando’s Amway Center Wednesday night

Man on Man are ready to show you why ‘It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)’ at Will's Pub

By Bao Le-Huu

Man On Man play Will's Pub Monday

Orlando’s Agent Octopus have just released the surf-rock jams your summer playlist was missing

By Bao Le-Huu

Agent Octupus do surf-rock, but (saltwater) landlocked Orlando-style

Orlando Girls Rock Camp showcase makes some noise this weekend

By Jessica Bryce Young

Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019

Also in Music

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

By Ida V. Eskamani

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

Orlando’s Agent Octopus have just released the surf-rock jams your summer playlist was missing

By Bao Le-Huu

Agent Octupus do surf-rock, but (saltwater) landlocked Orlando-style

[CANCELED] Austin Lucas returns to Orlando in the time of Don’t Say Gay

By Matthew Moyer

Austin Lucas

Rap true believer Jaymob releases 'Paying Homage To Hip Hop' mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Rap true believer Jaymob releases 'Paying Homage To Hip Hop' mini-album
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us