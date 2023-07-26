Erstwhile Christian rapper NF brings ‘brutal honesty’ to Addition Financial Arena Friday

click to enlarge photo by Jon Sweet NF, né Nathan Feuerstein

Location Details Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF 407-823-6006

This platinum-selling Michigan rapper, unafraid to dig deep into past traumas ... no, not that one ... NF is bringing his “Hope” tour to Orlando Friday.Though NF (né Nathan Feuerstein) came to fame in Christian music, the rapper says he is neither a worship artist nor a Christian rapper — “I started out in the Christian space,” he said in an interview this year, “but I didn’t really like it ... it’s not where I see myself today” — despite being signed to a Christian record label, and still counting many fans in that world.Contradictions like this often make for great music, and NF’s shelf-full of Grammy noms, healthy sales and Billboard chart-toppers attest to this. The augustmusic mag praises NF’s latest album,, as the artist documenting “his ongoing mental health journey with brutal, utterly unbridled honesty.”