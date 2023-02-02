Epcot reveals lineup for Garden Rocks concert series featuring Smash Mouth, Simple Plan and more

Photo courtesy Smash Mouth/Facebook Smash Mouth play Epcot's Garden Rocks

Orlando theme park Epcot this week announced the lineup for theirconcert series, the live music component of the annual International Flower & Garden Festival.Stretching from the beginning of March into early July, Garden Rocks features pop and rock acts spanning decades taking over the America Gardens stage in the American Adventure pavilion in the World Showcase at Epcot.The concerts will feature touring acts taking the stage from Friday through Monday and Orlando musicians performing from Tuesday through Thursday.The lineup announced so far goes from a Simple Plan to the Pointer Sisters, and Living Colour to Jo Dee Messina. More announcements are promised in the coming weeks.Steve AugeriDaughtryTommy DeCarloSmash MouthMike DelGuidiceBlue Öyster Cult: BerlinThe Pointer SistersLuis FigueroaPiso 21StarshipDon FelderSwitchfootA Flock of SeagullsJo Dee MessinaAmbrosia with Peter BeckettKool and the GangHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneThe OrchestraA.J. CroceCasting CrownsJason ScheffRick SpringfieldPlain White T’sThe SpinnersThe CommodoresVertical HorizonTony OrlandoSimple PlanLiving ColourWang ChungThough Garden Rocks and the International Flower & Garden Festival are not separately ticketed events, you must purchase regular park admission and a park reservation for Epcot to catch the music.