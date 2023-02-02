Epcot reveals lineup for Garden Rocks concert series featuring Smash Mouth, Simple Plan and more

There's a concert for almost literally everyone here, including several Orlando bands

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 11:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
Smash Mouth play Epcot's Garden Rocks - Photo courtesy Smash Mouth/Facebook
Photo courtesy Smash Mouth/Facebook
Smash Mouth play Epcot's Garden Rocks

Orlando theme park Epcot this week announced the lineup for their Garden Rocks concert series, the live music component of the annual International Flower & Garden Festival.

Stretching from the beginning of March into early July, Garden Rocks features pop and rock acts spanning decades taking over the America Gardens stage in the American Adventure pavilion in the World Showcase at Epcot.

The concerts will feature touring acts taking the stage from Friday through Monday and Orlando musicians performing from Tuesday through Thursday.

The lineup announced so far goes from a Simple Plan to the Pointer Sisters, and Living Colour to Jo Dee Messina. More announcements are promised in the coming weeks.

March 3-4: Steve Augeri
March 5-6: Daughtry
March 10-11: Tommy DeCarlo
March 12-13: Smash Mouth
March 17-18: Mike DelGuidice
March 19-20: Blue Öyster Cult
March 24-25: Berlin
March 26-27: The Pointer Sisters
March 31: Luis Figueroa
April 1-2: Piso 21
April 7-8: Starship
April 9-10: Don Felder
April 16-17: Switchfoot
April 21-22: A Flock of Seagulls
April 23-24: Jo Dee Messina
April 28-29: Ambrosia with Peter Beckett
April 30, May 1: Kool and the Gang
May 5-8: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
May 12-15: The Orchestra
May 19-20: A.J. Croce
May 21-22: Casting Crowns
May 26-27: Jason Scheff
May 28-29: Rick Springfield
June 2-5: Plain White T’s
June 9-10: The Spinners
June 11-12: The Commodores
June 16-17: Vertical Horizon
June 18-19: Tony Orlando
June 23-26: Simple Plan
June 30, July 1: Living Colour
July 2-3: Wang Chung

Though Garden Rocks and the International Flower & Garden Festival are not separately ticketed events, you must purchase regular park admission and a park reservation for Epcot to catch the music.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play Orlando next week

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to play the Ocoee Music Festival this spring

By Matthew Moyer

Joan Jett plays Ocoee in March

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Also in Music

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

By Shelton Hull

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"

By Bao Le-Huu

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us