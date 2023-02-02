Epcot reveals lineup for Garden Rocks concert series featuring Smash Mouth, Simple Plan and more

Photo courtesy Smash Mouth/Facebook
Smash Mouth play Epcot's Garden Rocks
Orlando theme park Epcot this week announced the lineup for their Garden Rocks
concert series, the live music component of the annual International Flower & Garden Festival.
Stretching from the beginning of March into early July, Garden Rocks features pop and rock acts spanning decades taking over the America Gardens stage in the American Adventure pavilion in the World Showcase at Epcot.
The concerts will feature touring acts taking the stage from Friday through Monday and Orlando musicians performing from Tuesday through Thursday.
The lineup announced so far goes from a Simple Plan to the Pointer Sisters, and Living Colour to Jo Dee Messina. More announcements are promised in the coming weeks.
March 3-4:
Steve Augeri
March 5-6:
Daughtry
March 10-11:
Tommy DeCarlo
March 12-13:
Smash Mouth
March 17-18:
Mike DelGuidice
March 19-20:
Blue Öyster Cult
March 24-25
: Berlin
March 26-27:
The Pointer Sisters
March 31:
Luis Figueroa
April 1-2:
Piso 21
April 7-8:
Starship
April 9-10:
Don Felder
April 16-17:
Switchfoot
April 21-22:
A Flock of Seagulls
April 23-24:
Jo Dee Messina
April 28-29:
Ambrosia with Peter Beckett
April 30, May 1:
Kool and the Gang
May 5-8:
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
May 12-15:
The Orchestra
May 19-20:
A.J. Croce
May 21-22:
Casting Crowns
May 26-27:
Jason Scheff
May 28-29:
Rick Springfield
June 2-5:
Plain White T’s
June 9-10:
The Spinners
June 11-12:
The Commodores
June 16-17:
Vertical Horizon
June 18-19:
Tony Orlando
June 23-26:
Simple Plan
June 30, July 1:
Living Colour
July 2-3:
Wang Chung
Though Garden Rocks and the International Flower & Garden Festival are not separately ticketed events, you must purchase regular park admission and a park reservation for Epcot to catch the music.
