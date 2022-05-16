VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate to play Orlando on first tour in over a decade

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 1:43 pm


A lot of former sad boys and girls (but let's be real, mostly boys) woke up to some great news this morning. Emo titans Sunny Day Real Estate were reuniting for their first tour in 12 years.

Their Orlando date comes on September 22 at the House of Blues. The new shows are the band's first since another reunion tour all the way back in 2009. The Orlando date is their only stop in Florida on the tour.

SDRE have not released a new album since 2000's The Rising Tide. A follow-up album fell through after their last reunion. The group will be supported by  emo lifers The Appleseed Cast.





About The Author

Alex Galbraith

