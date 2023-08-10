Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and more to jam it out in Apopka this weekend

Not to mention Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 4:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Dirty Heads come to Apopka this weekend - Photo courtesy Dirty Heads/Facebook
Photo courtesy Dirty Heads/Facebook
Dirty Heads come to Apopka this weekend
Billboard chart-toppers Dirty Heads are headed to Central Florida this weekend for a show, and the Apopka concert looks to be extra-stacked.

The reggae-rock band's show at Apopka Amphitheater includes not only touring openers Little Stranger and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony ("The Crossroads"!), but the addition of Sublime with Rome to the bill due to a confluence of touring routes. This is one of a small handful Florida concerts, before the band takes a brief break from the road ahead of some West Coast dates.

Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Little Stranger all play the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite.

Event Details
Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Little Stranger

Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Little Stranger

Sat., Aug. 12, 5 p.m.

Apopka Amphitheater 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka West

Buy Tickets

$49.50


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

By Sarah Castillo

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

Orlando Girls Rock Camp release fundraiser mixtape ‘Friends and Allies Vol. 1’

By Bao Le-Huu

Support Orlando Girls Rock Camp and buy their new mixtape

Playboi Carti announces October arena show in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Playboi Carti has announced an Orlando return in October

Nadeem Khan puts on a Toy Instrument Talent Show after bingo night on Monday

By Matthew Moyer

Get your toy instrument on for prizes come Monday

Also in Music

Orlando Girls Rock Camp release fundraiser mixtape ‘Friends and Allies Vol. 1’

By Bao Le-Huu

Support Orlando Girls Rock Camp and buy their new mixtape

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

By Sarah Castillo

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

Orlando powerhouse Ripley Eldridge talks new band M.A.C.E. ahead of debut shows at Uncle Lou’s

By Matthew Moyer

Meet M.A.C.E. this week at two shows in Orlando

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

By Bao Le-Huu

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us