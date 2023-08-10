Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and more to jam it out in Apopka this weekend

Photo courtesy Dirty Heads/Facebook
Dirty Heads come to Apopka this weekend
Billboard chart-toppers Dirty Heads are headed to Central Florida this weekend for a show, and the Apopka concert looks to be extra-stacked.
The reggae-rock band's show at Apopka Amphitheater includes not only touring openers Little Stranger and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony ("The Crossroads"!), but the addition of Sublime with Rome to the bill due to a confluence of touring routes. This is one of a small handful Florida concerts, before the band takes a brief break from the road ahead of some West Coast dates.
Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Little Stranger all play the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite.
