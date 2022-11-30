Death grinders Exhumed return to Orlando with Vitriol, Escuela Grind and Castrator

Photo courtesy Exhumed/Facebook Exhumed

This stacked heavy-metal onslaught slays and bucks the patriarchy.Decorated California death grinders Exhumed lead the charge with their full-blast attack and maximalist gore jones, while Portland’s Vitriol will keep things breakneck with their blackened and blindingly technical death metal.Equal destruction will come via the women on the bill, from the punishing death metal of New York’s Castrator and the grinding powerviolence of New England's Escuela Grind.