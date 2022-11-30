Death grinders Exhumed return to Orlando with Vitriol, Escuela Grind and Castrator

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 1:00 am

Exhumed - Photo courtesy Exhumed/Facebook
Photo courtesy Exhumed/Facebook
Exhumed

This stacked heavy-metal onslaught slays and bucks the patriarchy.

Decorated California death grinders Exhumed lead the charge with their full-blast attack and maximalist gore jones, while Portland’s Vitriol will keep things breakneck with their blackened and blindingly technical death metal.

Equal destruction will come via the women on the bill, from the punishing death metal of New York’s Castrator and the grinding powerviolence of New England's Escuela Grind.

(7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Will’s Pub, $20)

Event Details
Exhumed, Hulder, Vitriol, Castrator

Exhumed, Hulder, Vitriol, Castrator

Sat., Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$20

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
