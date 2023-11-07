Death-grind supergroup Brujeria promise total sonic chaos at Winter Park's Conduit

See for yourself next Tuesday at the band's only Florida date

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 12:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brueria play Orlando next week - Brujeria photo courtesy of the artist
Brujeria photo courtesy of the artist
Brueria play Orlando next week
Shadowy Mexican death-grind supergroup Brujeria might be the band to actually blow the windows out at newish venue Conduit.

The long-running project recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of pulpy debut masterpiece Matando Gueros and has just released their newest missive, Esto Es Brujeria, reportedly — no snitching — featuring members of Carcass, Napalm Death and At the Gates.

True to form, the band weave nightmarish tales of cartel violence and state corruption into absolutely unhinged grindcore excellence. Live, it’s up there with classic Revolting Cocks in terms of mayhem. See for yourself (only Florida date!) next Tuesday.

Piñata Protest and No/Más open, along with locals The Rottens.

Event Details
Brujeria, Pinata Protest, No Mas

Brujeria, Pinata Protest, No Mas

Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

24 events 40 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin bring their musical 'Trilogy' to Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

The holy trilogy of Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Islesias take Orlando

Joji's 'Pandemonium' tour makes only one Florida stop — and it's in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Joji takes Orlando by storm on Wednesday

Germany's Tilly Electronics headline the next Panic! night at Iron Cow

By Bao Le-Huu

Tilly Electronics headline local dance night Panic! Underground

Marc Ribot meets Charlie Chaplin in Orlando this week

By Kyle Eagle

Marc Ribot

Also in Music

Marc Ribot meets Charlie Chaplin in Orlando this week

By Kyle Eagle

Marc Ribot

College Park JazzFest to liven up Edgewater Drive with swinging sounds this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

Collee Park Jazz Fest takes over the neighborhood tunefully on Saturday

Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out

Avant torch singer Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves are coming to entertain you, Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Cindy Lee plays Orlando with Freak Heat Waves on Wednesday at Will's Pub
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us