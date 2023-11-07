Death-grind supergroup Brujeria promise total sonic chaos at Winter Park's Conduit

The long-running project recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of pulpy debut masterpiece Matando Gueros and has just released their newest missive, Esto Es Brujeria, reportedly — no snitching — featuring members of Carcass, Napalm Death and At the Gates.
True to form, the band weave nightmarish tales of cartel violence and state corruption into absolutely unhinged grindcore excellence. Live, it’s up there with classic Revolting Cocks in terms of mayhem. See for yourself (only Florida date!) next Tuesday.
Piñata Protest and No/Más open, along with locals The Rottens.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed