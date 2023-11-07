Death-grind supergroup Brujeria promise total sonic chaos at Winter Park's Conduit

click to enlarge Brujeria photo courtesy of the artist Brueria play Orlando next week

Shadowy Mexican death-grind supergroup Brujeria might be the band to actually blow the windows out at newish venue Conduit.The long-running project recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of pulpy debut masterpieceand has just released their newest missive,, reportedly —— featuring members of Carcass, Napalm Death and At the Gates.True to form, the band weave nightmarish tales of cartel violence and state corruption into absolutely unhinged grindcore excellence. Live, it’s up there with classic Revolting Cocks in terms of mayhem. See for yourself () next Tuesday.Piñata Protest and No/Más open, along with locals The Rottens.