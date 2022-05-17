VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando musician Danny Feedback to screen feature film 'Nothing True Over the Moon' this summer

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 1:12 pm

click to enlarge Danny Feedback live in 2021 - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Danny Feedback live in 2021

Orlando's own ultimate outsider-musician Danny Feedback is finally done with his feature-length film Nothing True Over the Moon and will be hosting a one-night sneak preview in June.

Referenced back during our 2021 conversation with Feedback, the bulk of Nothing True Over the Moon was filmed with Feedback, director Evan J. Shafran and various collaborators (musical and otherwise) traveling to different cities to shoot. Like a tour, but not. But this is not a tour film nor does it focus on Feedback's musical endeavors. What we've seen of Shafran and Feedback's Nothing True is noiry, surreal and gritty.

Check out the trailer below for a taste, and get ready for late June:


Danny Feedback's Nothing True Over the Moon screens on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at the Aloma Cinema Grill. A $10 suggested donation will get you in the door.



