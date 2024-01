Dance through Taylor Swifts’ eras at the Abbey this weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Le Petit Fete throws another Taylor Swift Dance Party this week

Both longtime fans and newof Taylor Swift are invited to dance through the popstar'sin Orlando this week.Le Petite Fete's “The Eras Party” offers attendees a night out to celebrate Taylor Swift’s discography and ever-growing fame.The Eras Party happens at The Abbey on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. () Tickets are available online now via TicketWeb Attendees can lip-sync battle to their favorite Swift songs and compete for prizes in the best-dressed competition. After singing along and strutting the 'fits, Swifties can head over to the friendship bracelet trading station.Orlando-born Le Petite Fete hosts affairs tailored to other pop-culture darlings like Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles. And of course, the Taylor parties that made their name and fame