Dance through Taylor Swifts’ eras at the Abbey this weekend

You definitely don't need to calm down

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 4:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Le Petit Fete throws another Taylor Swift Dance Party this week - Photo via Adobe
Photo via Adobe
Le Petit Fete throws another Taylor Swift Dance Party this week
Both longtime fans and new lovers of Taylor Swift are invited to dance through the popstar's decades in Orlando this week.

Le Petite Fete's “The Eras Party” offers attendees a night out to celebrate Taylor Swift’s discography and ever-growing fame.

The Eras Party happens at The Abbey on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. (Leaving you free on Sunday to catch the upcoming Chiefs game. WINK) Tickets are available online now via TicketWeb.

Attendees can lip-sync battle to their favorite Swift songs and compete for prizes in the best-dressed competition. After singing along and strutting the 'fits, Swifties can head over to the friendship bracelet trading station.

Orlando-born Le Petite Fete hosts affairs tailored to other pop-culture darlings like Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles. And of course, the Taylor parties that made their name and fame.

Event Details
The Eras Party: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party

The Eras Party: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party

Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$15

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Timucua Arts' Benoit Glazer premieres musical memorial 'Suite for Camille' this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Timucua Arts Foundation co-founder Benoit Glazer premieres 'Suite for Camille' in memory of his daughter

Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

By Shelton Hull

Mega Ran plays 'Black Materia' in full lthis week

Norsekorea celebrates 13 years with Orlando-centric blowout and benefit concert

By Bao Le-Huu

Timothy Eerie plays NorseKorea's 13th Anniversary Party this weekend

This ain't your grandpa's sad clown with a song to sing. Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando

Also in Music

Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

By Shelton Hull

Mega Ran plays 'Black Materia' in full lthis week

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night

Orlando artist Healboi Bedside releases outer-limits hip-hop album 'Serene Exile'

By Bao Le-Huu

Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile'
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us