Dance through Taylor Swifts’ eras at the Abbey this weekend

Le Petite Fete's “The Eras Party” offers attendees a night out to celebrate Taylor Swift’s discography and ever-growing fame.
The Eras Party happens at The Abbey on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. (Leaving you free on Sunday to catch the upcoming Chiefs game. WINK) Tickets are available online now via TicketWeb.
Attendees can lip-sync battle to their favorite Swift songs and compete for prizes in the best-dressed competition. After singing along and strutting the 'fits, Swifties can head over to the friendship bracelet trading station.
Orlando-born Le Petite Fete hosts affairs tailored to other pop-culture darlings like Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles. And of course, the Taylor parties that made their name and fame.
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed