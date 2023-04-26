Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Country royalty Georgette Jones will be a hot ticket at the Orange Blossom Opry this week

The daughter of legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones has country in her DNA

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Georgette Jones comes to town this weekend - Photo courtesy Georgette Jones/Facebook
Photo courtesy Georgette Jones/Facebook
Georgette Jones comes to town this weekend
With the recent release of Showtime series George & Tammy, based on her memoir as the daughter of legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, this should be a particularly hot ticket.

But even a royal bloodline wouldn't be worth a show endorsement if that's all this scion had.

While Georgette Jones does feature some modern stripes, her music is rooted much more in true country than the pop tendencies of her contemporaries. Honestly, I don't know if her DNA would allow it any other way.

Although Jones is Nashville-based, she was actually born in Florida so this is a homecoming of sorts. It'll be a prime chance to hear a voice that carries the flame of generational greatness. You know, no pressure or anything.

Event Details
Georgette Jones

Georgette Jones

Fri., April 28, 7 p.m.

Orange Blossom Opry 16439 SE 138th Terrace, Weirsdale Elsewhere

Buy Tickets

$30-$45

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko

Anuel AA to kick off tour in legendary fashion in Orlando on Friday

By Reina Nieves

Anuel AA kicks off his U.S. tour in Orlando Friday

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

It’ll be ‘Panic’ at the disco when Spike Hellis, Mother Juno and Body Shop play Iron Cow

By Bao Le-Huu

Spike Hellis play Iron Cow Friday

Also in Music

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko

Record Store Day returns across Orlando on Saturday

By Gabby Macogay

Record stores across Orlando will play host to Record Store Day exclusives (and crowds)

Orlando singer/songwriter Zoya Zafar returns with gorgeous new single ‘Wordz’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya Zafar blesses Orlando with new music this week
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us