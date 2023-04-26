Country royalty Georgette Jones will be a hot ticket at the Orange Blossom Opry this week

Photo courtesy Georgette Jones/Facebook Georgette Jones comes to town this weekend

With the recent release of Showtime series, based on her memoir as the daughter of legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, this should be a particularly hot ticket.But even a royal bloodline wouldn't be worth a show endorsement if that's all this scion had.While Georgette Jones does feature some modern stripes, her music is rooted much more in true country than the pop tendencies of her contemporaries. Honestly, I don't know if her DNA would allow it any other way.Although Jones is Nashville-based, she was actually born in Florida so this is a homecoming of sorts. It'll be a prime chance to hear a voice that carries the flame of generational greatness. You know, no pressure or anything.