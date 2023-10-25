Circle Jerks and Descendents bringing a mix of no-future and nostalgia to Orlando in 2024

The influential twosome (you're sure to clock a Descendents shirt with Milo's mug on it at any punk-adjacent show) hit the road in March 2024 in Arizona. Eventually they'll make it to Florida for three dates at the end of the month: March 29 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg; March 30, Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale; and March 31 at House of Blues Orlando.
Descendents and Circle Jerks — joined by the equally crucial Adolescents — play Orlando's House of Blues on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Tickets are available starting Friday, Oct. 27.
