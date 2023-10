Circle Jerks and Descendents bringing a mix of no-future and nostalgia to Orlando in 2024

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Descendents join Circle Jerks on a U.S. tour next year, coming to Orlando

Punk/hardcore lifers Descendents and Circle Jerks are teaming up for a U.S. tour next spring and they'll be going "wild in the streets" in Disney Springs.The influential twosome (you're sure to clock a Descendents shirt with Milo's mug on it at any punk-adjacent show) hit the road in March 2024 in Arizona. Eventually they'll make it to Florida for three dates at the end of the month: March 29 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg; March 30, Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale; and March 31 at House of Blues Orlando.Descendents and Circle Jerks — joined by the equally crucial Adolescents — play Orlando's House of Blues on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Tickets are available starting Friday, Oct. 27.