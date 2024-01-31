Buzzworthy triple bill of Wednesday, Hotline TNT and They Hate Change fills The Social Sunday

NYC’s Hotline TNT, a recent addition to the Third Man Records stable, are also a hot-buzzing contender on the new wave of shoegaze. Finally, Tampa alt-rap act They Hate Change have been shattering orthodoxy since breaking out on Jagjaguwar. It’s an all-star roster of music that is absolutely now. (6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, The Social)
