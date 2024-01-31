Buzzworthy triple bill of Wednesday, Hotline TNT and They Hate Change fills The Social Sunday

Tripartite of modern underground sounds

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 12:35 am

click to enlarge Wednesday play the Social on, well, Sunday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Wednesday play the Social on, well, Sunday
Pound for pound, this dynamic lineup is the week’s best indie bill. North Carolina headliners Wednesday are a Dead Oceans-signed band with an original and evocative sound that blends country, shoegaze and brawny 1990s indie rock. Only good things can come from a band that worships fuzz guitars and Drive-By Truckers as much as they do.

NYC’s Hotline TNT, a recent addition to the Third Man Records stable, are also a hot-buzzing contender on the new wave of shoegaze. Finally, Tampa alt-rap act They Hate Change have been shattering orthodoxy since breaking out on Jagjaguwar. It’s an all-star roster of music that is absolutely now. (6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, The Social)

Wednesday, Hotline TNT, They Hate Change

Wednesday, Hotline TNT, They Hate Change

Sun., Feb. 4, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

The Social


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
