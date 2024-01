Buzzworthy triple bill of Wednesday, Hotline TNT and They Hate Change fills The Social Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Wednesday play the Social on, well, Sunday

Location Details The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-246-1419 www.thesocial.org

Pound for pound, this dynamic lineup is the week’s best indie bill. North Carolina headliners Wednesday are a Dead Oceans -signed band with an original and evocative sound that blends country, shoegaze and brawny 1990s indie rock. Only good things can come from a band that worships fuzz guitars and Drive-By Truckers as much as they do.NYC’s Hotline TNT, a recent addition to the Third Man Records stable, are also a hot-buzzing contender on the new wave of shoegaze. Finally, Tampa alt-rap act They Hate Change have been shattering orthodoxy since breaking out on Jagjaguwar. It’s an all-star roster of music that is absolutely now.